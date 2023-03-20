Acer Nitro 5 laptop has launched today with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. Marketed to consumers as a gaming laptop, the newly-launched device comes with revamped and advanced features and specifications than its previous renditions. The device runs Windows 11 and weighs a hefty 2.5 kg but it is also modified to visually appeal to gamers with its 4-zone RGB keyboard. The company has revealed the specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 laptop and also confirmed its price and availability in India.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India, availability

The Acer Nitro 5 laptop starts at Rs. 79,990 in India and it is available in all Acer exclusive stores. It can also be bought on the Acer E-store and Flipkart. The laptop is available in a black coloured body with a 4-zone RGB keyboard.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, the Acer Nitro 5 comes with a ComfyView feature which reduces light reflection for a more comfortable viewing under different settings.

The Acer Nitro 5 features either the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexa-core processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. This latest version of the Nitro 5 provides enhanced performance, with up to 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost clocks of up to 4.55GHz.

The laptop comes with SSD storage of 512GB and 8GB DDR5 RAM with expandable memory of up to 32GB. A dual-fan cooling system with quad exhaust ensures a smooth gaming experience for the users. The laptop is also equipped with a 57Wh Li-ion battery and comes with a 180W 3-pin adaptor.

It features dual 2W speakers and 3D spatial soundscape with DTS:X Ultra for an improved sound experience. The Acer Nitro 5 supports Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and also comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 and the latest USB 3.2 ports standard with Gen1 and 2 support.

