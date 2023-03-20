Technology News
  Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 is equipped with a 57Wh Li-ion battery and comes with a 180W 3-pin adaptor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 March 2023 18:42 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Nitro 5 features a 4-zone RGB keyboard

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro 5 comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card
  • It also has 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • It features dual fan with quad exhaust for smooth gaming experience

Acer Nitro 5 laptop has launched today with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. Marketed to consumers as a gaming laptop, the newly-launched device comes with revamped and advanced features and specifications than its previous renditions. The device runs Windows 11 and weighs a hefty 2.5 kg but it is also modified to visually appeal to gamers with its 4-zone RGB keyboard. The company has revealed the specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 laptop and also confirmed its price and availability in India.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India, availability

The Acer Nitro 5 laptop starts at Rs. 79,990 in India and it is available in all Acer exclusive stores. It can also be bought on the Acer E-store and Flipkart. The laptop is available in a black coloured body with a 4-zone RGB keyboard.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, the Acer Nitro 5 comes with a ComfyView feature which reduces light reflection for a more comfortable viewing under different settings.

The Acer Nitro 5 features either the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexa-core processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. This latest version of the Nitro 5 provides enhanced performance, with up to 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost clocks of up to 4.55GHz.

The laptop comes with SSD storage of 512GB and 8GB DDR5 RAM with expandable memory of up to 32GB. A dual-fan cooling system with quad exhaust ensures a smooth gaming experience for the users. The laptop is also equipped with a 57Wh Li-ion battery and comes with a 180W 3-pin adaptor.

It features dual 2W speakers and 3D spatial soundscape with DTS:X Ultra for an improved sound experience. The Acer Nitro 5 supports Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and also comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 and the latest USB 3.2 ports standard with Gen1 and 2 support.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Nitro 5 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 2.50 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Nitro 5, Acer Nitro 5 Specifications, Acer Nitro 5 Price in India, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11 SE Get Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.