Xiaomi is rolling out the latest MIUI 14 OS update to two more Redmi handsets in China. The Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 11 SE are getting the update along with new changelogs, the latest firmware version, security patches, and new features. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 update comes with a size of 4.2GB. Users can download it via MIUI downloader. The update also brings February 2023 security patch. Redmi Note 10 was launched in March 2021 with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update for Redmi Note 10 5G is rolling out in China. The latest update has brought a new user interface, super icons to the home screen, animal widgets, quick app launch, improved system performance as well as better battery life. The update brings in the latest firmware version MIUI V14.0.2.0.TKSCNXM and February 2023 security patches.

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 MIUI 14 update is currently rolling out for China only. The latest update has a size of 4.2GB and can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. Notably, the latest OS update is first available to the users who have enrolled themselves in the Mi Pilots program. It will be rolled out to a wider audience if no bugs are found, said Xiaomi.

Similarly, MIUI 14 stable update is also available for Redmi Note 11 SE in China, according to an IT Home report. The handset is getting similar features and improvements as the Redmi Note 10 5G including new widgets, system improvements, improved Mi AI voice assistant, advanced search in settings and the latest security patch.

The latest MIUI update uses less memory. It has also introduced improvements to interconnection like headphone streaming, collaborative input, and interconnection buses. It also features device-side privacy capability, full local processing, and data cloud coverage along with end-to-side picture text recognition.

