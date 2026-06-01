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Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) Launched With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) will go on sale in the US and EMEA in August.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 13:17 IST
Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) Launched With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) an RGB backlit keyboard

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Highlights
  • Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) sports up to an 18-inch display
  • Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) features up to 256GB of RAM
  • Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) packs a 99Wh battery
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Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026), the latest Predator series gaming laptop from the tech giant, has been launched in select global markets. The laptop is set to go on sale globally later this year. It sports up to an 18-inch 4K mini LED display, delivering up to 240Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop ships with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, paired with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. It also features up to 256GB of RAM and up to 6TB of onboard storage. The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) packs a 99Wh battery and a Full-HD webcam.

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) Availability

The company has yet to announce the price of the new Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) gaming laptop. It is confirmed to go on sale in the North American and EMEA markets in August. However, the laptop will arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2026. The tech giant has yet to confirm whether the gaming laptop will be available in India or not.

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) Specifications, Features

The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) ships with Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Home options. The gaming laptop is equipped with up to an 18-inch 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) mini LED display, offering up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, up to 240Hz of refresh rate, Nvidia Advanced Optimus, Nvidia G-Sync, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR mode, and Calman verification. The gaming laptop boasts a six-speaker setup with Predator Vox technology and DTS:X Ultra. Moreover, it boasts an RGB backlit keyboard.

Acer's new gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, offering 24GB GDDR7 VRAM. The laptop also features up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM and three PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD slots, which support up to 6TB of total internal storage. For thermal management, it is equipped with a dual sixth-generation Predator AeroBlade 3D Fans solution, along with a vector heat pipe and liquid metal thermal grease.

The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) packs a 99Wh battery. It supports Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750x and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The list of I/O ports includes two Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, one SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, one RJ-45 port, a dedicated DC-In slot, and a Kensington Lock. For video calls, it features a 1080p IR webcam. The laptop measures 400.96×307.9x17.3mm and weighs about 3.5kg.

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 18.00-inch
Display resolution 3,840x2,400 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
Weight 3.50 kg
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Further reading: Acer Predator Helios 18 AI 2026, Acer, Acer Predator Helios 18 AI 2026 Launch, Acer Predator Helios 18 AI 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (2026) Launched With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU
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