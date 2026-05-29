Acer on Thursday unveiled its Acer Swift Spin 14 AI convertible laptop alongside a much more affordable Aspire Go 15 model. The Swift Spin 14 AI can be configured with Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus chipsets, while the Acer Aspire Go 15 is the first laptop to ship with the entry-level Snapdragon C platform. The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI has a convertible design and features a 14-inch touch display and a 65Wh battery, while the Aspire Go 15 features a 15.6-inch display and a 53Wh battery.

The firm has yet to reveal the pricing details of the new laptops. The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-Q51T) is confirmed to be available in EMEA markets in July. It will be available in North America in August, while it is set to go on sale in Australia in the third quarter of this year.

Acer says the availability details of the Acer Aspire Go 15 (AG15-Q31P) will be announced at a later date.

Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Specifications

The new Acer Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-Q51T) is a Copilot+ PC and runs on Windows 11 Home. It features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and reach up to 300 nits of brightness. The laptop has an aluminium chassis and has MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

The laptop can be paired with either the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset or the Snapdragon X2 Plus processor. Both chipsets feature Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivering up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. For graphics, it has an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The GPU provides DirectX 12.2 support. The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI can be configured with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It has a 5-megapixel IR camera with Acer's TNR solution and an inbuilt privacy shutter.

Acer's Swift Spin 14 AI is a convertible laptop and sports 360-degree hinges to flip into tent mode and fold into tablet mode. The convertible notebook supports Wacom AES 2.0 stylus input and includes an integrated stylus garage for storage. Acer claims that it supports up to three external 4K monitors.

The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI has dual speakers with DTS Ultra and Snapdragon Sound. Connectivity options comprise two USB Type-C ports, DisplayPort, and USB charging support, along with USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

Acer has packed a 65Wh battery in the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 16.5 hours of web browsing time on a single charge. The laptop comes bundled with a 100W adapter. The laptop measures 313.8 x 230.2 x 15.9-16.5 mm and weighs 1.34kg.

Acer Aspire Go 15 Specifications

The Acer Aspire Go 15 (AG15-Q31P) runs on Windows 11 Home. It runs on Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon C processor paired with an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It features a dedicated Copilot key for accessing Microsoft's AI assistant. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Acer has packed up to 8GB of memory and up to 512GB of onboard storage in the Acer Aspire Go 15. It features a 1080p full HD webcam. It has dual speakers. The laptop has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 or later.

Connectivity options in the Acer Aspire Go 15 include two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 53Wh battery. The laptop includes software features such as AcerSense and Acer My Key utilities.