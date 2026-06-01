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Computex 2026: Samsung Display to Showcase 4K 360Hz QD-OLED, Handheld Gaming OLED Panels

Samsung Display said that its Computex 2026 booth will focus on gaming and immersive entertainment experiences.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 12:48 IST
Computex 2026: Samsung Display to Showcase 4K 360Hz QD-OLED, Handheld Gaming OLED Panels

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Display's booth at Computex 2026, which begins tomorrow

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Highlights
  • Samsung will showcase 16 new gaming displays at Computex 2026
  • New displays include a 34-inch QHD+ QD-OLED monitor
  • QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology will also be unveiled at the event
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Samsung Display will showcase its latest gaming-focused OLED and QD-OLED display technologies at Computex 2026, the company announced on Monday. The South Korean tech conglomerate plans to exhibit 16 gaming display products at the computer expo held in Taiwan from June 2 to June 5. Its product lineup includes compact 8.8-inch OLED panels for handheld gaming PCs, a self-emissive 4K QD-OLED monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate, and 49-inch QD-OLED monitor panels.

What to Expect From Samsung's Computex 2026 Showcase

In a newsroom post, Samsung Display said that its Computex 2026 booth will focus on gaming and immersive entertainment experiences. The tech giant plans to showcase a wide range of OLED and QD-OLED panels aimed at gaming laptops, monitors, and handheld gaming devices.

samsung display1 Samsung

Samsung's Computex 2026 lineup
Photo Credit: Samsung Display

 

As per the company, the key attractions will be gaming demonstrations, side-by-side comparisons between OLED and LCD technologies, and collaborations with major game developers and publishers, including Krafton, Pearl Abyss, Electronic Arts, and Neowiz. Visitors can experience games such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, Crimson Desert, F1 25, and DJMax Respect V on Samsung Display's new generation OLED and QD-OLED panels.

One of the major announcements at Computex 2026 will be Samsung Display's new Ultra Slim OLED panel for laptops. Samsung says it is currently under development and can reduce the module edge thickness by more than 20 percent compared to the existing mass-produced laptop OLED panels.

The company claims that the slimmer design was achieved by reducing the thickness of the TFT substrate glass and encapsulation glass by more than 30 percent, while using proprietary manufacturing techniques to minimise panel warping. The panel has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 and VESA ClearMR 11000 certifications, alongside refresh rate options from 165Hz to 240Hz.

Samsung Display will also unveil what it claims is the industry's first self-emissive QD-OLED monitor panel, combining 4K resolution with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Apart from this, the company has confirmed plans of showcasing its latest QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology. Samsung says it increases the blue OLED stack structure from four layers to five, which can improve brightness, efficiency, lifespan, and overall image quality while maintaining the deep black levels associated with OLED displays.

Other displays to be showcased at the event include a 34-inch QHD+ QD-OLED monitor with VESA True Black 500 certification, 27-inch and 31.5-inch QD-OLED panels, and a monitor featuring a new vertical stripe pixel arrangement designed to improve text clarity.

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Further reading: Computex 2026, Samsung Display, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Computex 2026: Samsung Display to Showcase 4K 360Hz QD-OLED, Handheld Gaming OLED Panels
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