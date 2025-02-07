Technology News
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 18 AI With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI are equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 20:09 IST
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 18 AI With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI have full-HD IR webcams

Highlights
  • The laptops go on sale in North America starting in April
  • The India launch of the gaming laptops are yet to be confirmed
  • These laptops support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI have been unveiled by the Taiwanese manufacturer. The gaming laptops are equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. The laptops are available with 16-inch and 18-inch display options, refresh rate of up to 250Hz, and a peak brightness level of up to 500 nits. For cooling, they come with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans. The Predator Helios Neo 16 and Neo 18 AI laptops get up to 64GB RAM and 2TB storage.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 18 AI Price, Availability

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI price starts at $1,899.99 (roughly Rs. 1,66,400) or EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,54,300). It will go on sale in North America in April and in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions in May.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI, on the other hand, starts at $2,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1,92,700) or EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,63,400). It will be available for purchase in North American markets starting in May and in June in EMEA. 

The company noted that the exact specifications, prices, and availability of the laptops will vary by region. The India launch of any of the new models has not yet been confirmed.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 18 AI Features, Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI can be configured with either an OLED or an IPS panel with WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of peak brightness level, and Nvidia's Advanced Optimus technology. Meanwhile, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI comes with either an 18-inch mini LED WQXGA (2560x1600) screen with 250Hz refresh rate or an 18-inch LED WQXGA display with up to 240Hz refresh rate and 500nits of peak brightness level.

Both Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI are available with either Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU options. Users can choose between Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5070 GPUs . They run on Windows 11 Home and support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. 

Acer confirmed that the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI are equipped with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes for improved cooling. They also support Copilot and Experience Zone 2.0 features, such as Acer PurifiedView 2.0, PurifiedVoice 2.0, and ProCam, along with the PredatorSense 5.0 utility app. The laptops also come with a free 3-month PC Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI carry 90Wh batteries each. They have DTS X:Ultra-backed dual speakers and full-HD IR webcams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Intel's Killer Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.3 or above. The laptops come with Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a microSD Card reader and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI measures 356.78 x 275.5 x 26.75mm in size, while the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI has dimensions of 400.96 x 307.9 x 28mm. They weigh 2.7kg and 3.3kg, respectively.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 18 AI With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
