Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop and Nitro V gaming laptops were launched at the Global Press Conference (GPC) 2024 on Wednesday. The new devices boast specifications such as Intel Core 14th generation or AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics processing units (GPUs) and liquid cooling systems to deliver optimum gaming performance. The AMD variants get Ryzen AI, bringing AI-centric gaming features. In addition to the gaming laptops and desktops, the company also unveiled its first-ever handheld gaming PC, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7.

Acer Nitro V 16 and Nitro V14 Price

Acer Nitro V16 (2024) price starts at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) in North America. It will be available for purchase in October. Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro V 14 (2024) price starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 92,000). It will be available for purchase in September. Pricing and availability details for the Orion 7000 desktop haven't been revealed yet.

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Specifications

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop will powered by next-generation Intel Arrow Lake processors, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. To manage thermals, it is equipped with a Predator CycloneX 360 system fan and a 360mm CPU liquid cooling system. The company claims both these technologies improve cooling efficiency by up to 15 percent.

In terms of storage, it comes with up to 6 TB PCIe M2 NVMe SSD, along with an additional SSD slot for expandable storage. Users can add up to 128 GB (32 GBx4) dual-channel DDR5 RAMs. For connectivity, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 is equipped with three USB 3.2 Type-A slots and one USB Type-C slot. It also gets a LAN port and three audio jacks.

Acer Nitro V 16 Specifications

Acer Nitro V 16's top-end model sports a 16-inch IPS WQXGA display with a refresh rate of 180Hz and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM with dual-channel support.

The laptop gets up to 2 TB NVMe SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a single USB Type-C port which supports Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort and USB charging, and two USB Type-A ports. It is backed by a 57Wh 4-cell battery. The Acer Nitro V 16 measures 361.24x278.4x24.74/25.46 mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 2.5kg.

Acer Nitro V 14 Specifications

The Acer Nitro V 14 features up to a 14.5-inch IPS WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and 300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the laptop can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. it comes with support for up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM with dual-channel support and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a microSD card reader. Acer Nitro V 14 is backed by a 57Wh 4-cell battery which is claimed to provide up to 6 hours of video playback.

All the laptops with Nvidia GPU get AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology which brings ray reconstruction – a technique that further enhances the quality of ray tracing. Additionally, they also come with Copilot in Windows 11 for AI-related tasks. The Nvidia ADA Lovelace GPU architecture enables over 600 AI-accelerated apps and games.