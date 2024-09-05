Technology News
English Edition

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop, Nitro V Gaming Laptops With : Specifications

Acer Nitro V laptops are equipped with AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology which brings ray reconstruction for enhanced quality.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 16:21 IST
Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop, Nitro V Gaming Laptops With : Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Nitro V 16 (pictured above) will be available for purchase starting October

Highlights
  • Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop has up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU
  • Nitro V 16 boasts up to an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor
  • The laptops also get AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology and Copilot key
Advertisement

Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop and Nitro V gaming laptops were launched at the Global Press Conference (GPC) 2024 on Wednesday. The new devices boast specifications such as Intel Core 14th generation or AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics processing units (GPUs) and liquid cooling systems to deliver optimum gaming performance. The AMD variants get Ryzen AI, bringing AI-centric gaming features. In addition to the gaming laptops and desktops, the company also unveiled its first-ever handheld gaming PC, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7.

Acer Nitro V 16 and Nitro V14 Price

Acer Nitro V16 (2024) price starts at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) in North America. It will be available for purchase in October. Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro V 14 (2024) price starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 92,000). It will be available for purchase in September. Pricing and availability details for the Orion 7000 desktop haven't been revealed yet. 

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Specifications

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop will powered by next-generation Intel Arrow Lake processors, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. To manage thermals, it is equipped with a Predator CycloneX 360 system fan and a 360mm CPU liquid cooling system. The company claims both these technologies improve cooling efficiency by up to 15 percent.

In terms of storage, it comes with up to 6 TB PCIe M2 NVMe SSD, along with an additional SSD slot for expandable storage. Users can add up to 128 GB (32 GBx4) dual-channel DDR5 RAMs. For connectivity, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 is equipped with three USB 3.2 Type-A slots and one USB Type-C slot. It also gets a LAN port and three audio jacks.

Acer Nitro V 16 Specifications

Acer Nitro V 16's top-end model sports a 16-inch IPS WQXGA display with a refresh rate of 180Hz and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM with dual-channel support.

The laptop gets up to 2 TB NVMe SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a single USB Type-C port which supports Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort and USB charging, and two USB Type-A ports. It is backed by a 57Wh 4-cell battery. The Acer Nitro V 16 measures 361.24x278.4x24.74/25.46 mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 2.5kg.

Acer Nitro V 14 Specifications

The Acer Nitro V 14 features up to a 14.5-inch IPS WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and 300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the laptop can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. it comes with support for up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM with dual-channel support and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a microSD card reader. Acer Nitro V 14 is backed by a 57Wh 4-cell battery which is claimed to provide up to 6 hours of video playback.

All the laptops with Nvidia GPU get AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology which brings ray reconstruction – a technique that further enhances the quality of ray tracing. Additionally, they also come with Copilot in Windows 11 for AI-related tasks. The Nvidia ADA Lovelace GPU architecture enables over 600 AI-accelerated apps and games.

Acer Nitro V 16 Laptop

Acer Nitro V 16 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 2.50 kg
Acer Nitro V 14 (2024) Laptop

Acer Nitro V 14 (2024) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.50-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
Weight 1.70 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop, Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Launch, Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Price, Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Specifications, Acer Nitro V 14, Acer Nitro V 14 Price, Acer Nitro V 14 Specifications, Acer Nitro V 14 launch, Acer Nitro V 16, Acer Nitro V 16 specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini Live Two-Way Voice Conversations Feature Rolled Out to Gemini Advanced Users
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 17 India Launch
Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop, Nitro V Gaming Laptops With : Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Amazfit GTR 4 New With Larger Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. reMarkable Paper Pro Claims to be the World's Thinnest Colour Paper Tablet
  7. GoPro Hero 13 Black Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero
  8. You Can Now Use the Gemini Live Feature With Gemini Advanced Subscription
  9. Saturn's Rings Will Vanish in Just Six Months From Now
  10. Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chip Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 17 India Launch
  2. Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop, Nitro V Gaming Laptops With : Specifications
  3. Saturn Rings Will Disappear Next Year in a Rare Celestial Event
  4. Gemini Live Two-Way Voice Conversations Feature Rolled Out to Gemini Advanced Users
  5. Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India
  6. India’s IT Ministry Launches an Array of Blockchain Stacks for Developers to Explore Usecases: Details
  7. Nvidia Says It Has ‘Not Been Subpoenaed’ by the US Department of Justice in Probe
  8. reMarkable Paper Pro Announced as the World’s Thinnest Paper Tablet With a Colour Display and Front Light
  9. Acer Debuts New Copilot+ PCs With Intel Core Ultra Series 2, Snapdragon X Plus CPUs
  10. Acer Nitro Blaze 7 Handheld Gaming PC With AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 144Hz Display Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »