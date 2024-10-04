Acer Predator Helios Neo 14, backed by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, was launched in India on Thursday. The laptop carries an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 76Wh battery. It sports a 14.5-inch IPS display and an RGB backlit keyboard. The gaming laptop comes with AI-backed graphics upgrades as well as an AI-powered cooling system and noise-reduction features. The laptop is currently available for purchase in the country via multiple online and offline channels.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 Price in India, Availability

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999. It is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, Acer India website, Acermall exclusive stores as well as other offline retail stores. The laptop is listed in an Abyssal Black colourway.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 Specifications, Features

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 sports a 14.5-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of typical brightness level. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core 7 Ultra 155H CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 onboard storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

It carries an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop comes with an AI-backed cooling system and noise-reduction features. The stereo speakers on the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is powered by DTS Ultra technology. The laptop has an RGB backlit keyboard including a dedicated Copilot key.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 packs a quick-charging 76Wh battery which is claimed to charge from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes and up to 80 percent in an hour. Connectivity options for the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It carries two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, and one USB Type C port. The laptop measures 324.2 x 255.3 x 20.9mm in size and weighs 1.9kg.

