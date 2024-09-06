Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor

Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor

India expects its semiconductor market to be worth $63 billion (roughly Rs. 5,28,951 crore) by 2026.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 September 2024 16:16 IST
Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor

Photo Credit: Reuters

Semiconductor manufacturing marks the latest foray for billionaire Gautam Adani

Highlights
  • The development has been confirmed by Maharashtra CM
  • The Adani Group works in sectors of ports, power, and coal trading
  • Maharashtra is also getting EV manufacturing units
Advertisement

Israel's Tower Semiconductor and Adani Group will invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 83,958 crore) for a semiconductor project in India's western state of Maharashtra, its chief minister said in a post on X on Thursday.

India has taken steps to encourage global companies to set up their manufacturing units in the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to make the country a chipmaker for the world despite initial setbacks.

Foxconn withdrew in July last year from a $19.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,63,718 crore) semiconductor joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta, and plans by ISMC, a venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Tower Semiconductor, to invest $3 billion (roughly Rs. 25,187 crore) in India, have been stalled.

Still, India expects its semiconductor market to be worth $63 billion (roughly Rs. 5,28,937 crore) by 2026.

Semiconductor manufacturing marks the latest foray for billionaire Gautam Adani, whose conglomerate has businesses across ports, power utilities, transmission and coal trading.

The $10 billion  (roughly Rs. 83,958 crore) semiconductor plant in Maharashtra will initially have a capacity of 40,000 wafers, the state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Ehnath Shinde said in a social media post that projects worth 1.17 trillion rupees were approved on Thursday, which will create 29,000 jobs in the state.

Two new electric vehicle manufacturing units will also be set up in the state, with Skoda-Volkswagen investing 150 billion rupees for its plant to produce electric vehicles and hybrids.

Toyota-Kirloskar will dole out 212.73 billion-rupees to manufacture hybrid and electric vehicles at its plant in the state.

Adani group, Tower Semiconductor, Skoda-Volkswagen and Toyota-Kirloskar did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gautam Adani, Adani Group, Chip Manufacturing India, Tower Semiconductor
Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions

Related Stories

Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. IFA 2024: Lenovo Updates These Laptop Models With Latest Intel, AMD Chips
  4. HMD Fusion Unveiled With Unique Interchangeable Covers
  5. Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version Debuts
  6. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for These Useful Features
  7. Samsung Brings New Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S24 Series, Older Models
  8. Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for Precise Device Tracking, Improved Security
  2. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5X Debut With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset
  3. NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch
  4. Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions
  7. Nothing OS 3.0 Update Leak Hints at Redesigned Control Centre and New Animations
  8. Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom Flip 2 Leak in Live Images; Launch Date Tipped
  9. Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Now Available Globally: See Price, Specifications
  10. IFA 2024: Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga and IdeaPad Laptops With Latest AMD and Intel Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »