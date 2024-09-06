Technology News
Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions

With this partnership, Meta will offer generative AI tools powered by the Llama 3.1 model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 15:19 IST
Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions

Photo Credit: Reuters

These tools will help the Telangana government improve the productivity of departments

Meta announced a partnership with the government of Telangana on Thursday. With this collaboration, the tech giant will offer artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to help the state government improve its e-governance portals and administrations as well as increase the productivity and efficiency of public departments. Telangana government has formed a two-year partnership during which it will receive the knowledge and technology to develop innovative solutions. Notably, the tech giant is also offering its AI technology to corporates such as Goldman Sachs and AT&T.

Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana

In a press release, the social media giant announced that it will be working with the Telangana government to create AI-powered technology solutions. The company stated, “Meta today announced a two-year partnership with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT, E&C), Government of Telangana. The strategic partnership will empower public officials and citizens with the latest emerging technologies like AI to enhance e-governance and citizen services.”

To build these technology solutions, Meta will leverage its in-house Llama 3.1 AI model as well as other open-source models. The company did not specify the names of the open-source models it will be using. Notably, the tech giant released the Llama 3.1 model in July, and it powers some of the Meta AI features.

Generative AI will be used to develop the Telangana government's public service delivery, e-governance mechanisms, and productivity and efficiency of the government departments and agencies. However, the company did not specify the capacity in which the technology will be used.

Meta further highlighted that this partnership is part of the company's “open approach to AI innovation”. The company claimed that it intends to help drive social and economic opportunities in the state with generative AI. Notably, the details about the nature of these solutions were not shared.

Separately, Meta also claimed that its AI models are also being used by companies such as Goldman Sachs and AT&T. These AI solutions are said to be used in customer service, document review, and computer code generation.

The social media giant is also using its AI models to power the in-house platforms. Notably, a recent report claimed that WhatsApp is getting a two-way voice conversation feature for Meta AI that will offer a hands-free experience to users.

