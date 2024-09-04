Apple will unveil many products at its special “It's Glowtime” event. The company will unveil the latest iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The company is also reported to unveil new Apple Watch series, AirPods, and other hardware during the event. Moreover, we will also have the rollout schedule for the latest iOS 18, iPad OS 18, MacOS, and more. Like every year, the special focus of the event will be on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, the company's flagship offerings for 2024.

This year also marks the advent of Apple Intelligence, which will power the latest iPhone 16 series. So, if you are an iPhone fanboy and want to know in-depth about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series, we are here to help. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the Pro series, its expected price in India, specifications, features, and more. So, without wasting much time, let's get started.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max India Launch Details

Apple recently announced that it will hold a special “It's Glowtime” event on September 09, 2024. Although the company has not shed light on the announcements, we can accept it to be about the iPhone 16 series. During the launch, the brand will also unveil its flagship offerings, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Like every year, the event will occur at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park. The event will be live-streamed on the brand's official YouTube channel and its website. One can watch the event's live stream at 10:30 PM IST on September 09, 2024.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Plus Expected Price in India and Sale Date

According to the latest rumours and leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro might cost $1,099, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max could start at $1,199. The new Pro variants could be costlier than the iPhone 15 Pro series when they hit the Indian market.

One could expect it to be priced around Rs 1 lakh and above for the base variant of the iPhone 16 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Pro could be around Rs 1.2 lakh. However, these are mere speculations, and the real pricing details will only be unveiled during the launch event. The new iPhone 16 Pro models could be available for pre-order starting a week after the official launch, while the models could be available for sale starting from the third or fourth week of September.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Expected Features and Specifications

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have been the subject of several leaks and rumours, some of which have speculated about their specs and features. Here's everything you need to know:

Design

Apple could be making subtle changes in the Pro series. The company is reported to be working on a new colour option known as Desert Titanium, which could be a shade of gold or dark brown. Interestingly, the company could include a new Capture button in the iPhone 16 Pro series.

The new button will act as a physical shutter to take photos and videos from the iPhone 16 series. The Action Button will stay and might offer the same level of customisation as present in the iPhone 15 Pro series. Moving on, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might come with Black, Silver, White, Gray, and Desert Titanium colour options.

Display

The iPhone 16 Pro series could be the first from the Cupertino-based giant to feature Samsung's flagship M15 OLED panel. The latest panel is designed to offer better brightness and improved performance. The latest iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could offer up to 1200nits of brightness, up 20 percent over current variants.

More importantly, this year's iPhone Pro models are also expected to feature slightly bigger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro is reported to pack a 6.27-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max might feature a 6.85-inch display. Moreover, multiple reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series could feature the slimmest bezels in any smartphone. The iPhone 16 Pro model is reported to feature 1.2mm bezels, while the Max variant could come with 1.15mm bezels.

Performance and OS

Apple's latest A18 Pro chipset reportedly powers the latest iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The upcoming chipset from the brand is reported to offer more cores coupled with an enhanced Neural Engine, which could further improve the AI performance of both models.

Also, the series will be the first to get the much-hyped Apple Intelligence, which was teased during WWDC 2024. The iPhone models have also been reported to pack graphene sheets for improved thermal management. Moreover, one could expect 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options to be available.

Cameras

Apple is also reportedly upgrading the cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. The models will feature a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a telephoto lens with 5x digital and 25x digital zoom for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, respectively. However, we might see a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as the third camera sensor on both models. On the front, one might expect it to feature the same selfie camera as present in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Battery and Other Details

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are reported to pack better battery life as compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro model is reported to pack a 3,355mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max might offer a 4,676mAh battery. Interestingly, it is also reported that both models might feature better fast-charging support. The handsets might come with 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging capabilities.