Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 R2 Gaming Laptops, Aurora R15 PC, 500Hz Monitor Unveiled at CES 2023

Alienware's new m18 gaming laptop with Intel and Nvidia hardware will arrive in Q1 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 January 2023 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

The Alienware m18 gets an 18-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus display

Highlights
  • Alienware x16 comes with the company's Cryo-Tech Cooling technology
  • The Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor offers a 500Hz refresh rate
  • Alienware Aurora R15 can feature up to 128GB DDR5 RAM, 4TB storage

Alienware on Tuesday unveiled several new gaming products at CES 2023. These include the company's latest Alienware m18, Alienware m16, Alienware x16, and Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptops. They come with the revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0 for improved stability, navigation, and performance control. The company also took the wraps off its flagship Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, which will come with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor with up to a 500Hz refresh rate was also announced on Tuesday. The company claims this to be the fastest refresh rate featured on an IPS gaming monitor.

Alienware m18, Alienware m16 pricing, availability

The newly announced Alienware m18 will arrive in Q1 2023 with high-end Intel and Nvidia configurations starting at $2,899 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000). Entry-level models beginning at $2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,75,000) will arrive later. AMD-powered variants are expected to arrive in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the high-end Alienware m16 models powered by Intel and Nvidia will begin at $2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,15,000) and arrive in the first quarter. More configurations starting at $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000) will arrive later. Meanwhile, the AMD variants are likely to arrive in Q2 2023.

Alienware x16, Alienware x14 R2 pricing, availability

The top-of-the-line Alienware x16 Intel and Nvidia-powered models will arrive in Q1 2023 with a starting price of $$3,099 (roughly Rs. 2,60,000). Additional configurations starting at $2,149.99 (roughly Rs. 1,80,000) to come later. Its AMD-powered variants will arrive in Q2.

On the other hand, the Alienware x14 R2 will be available in Intel and Nvidia-powered entry-level models in Q1. This Alienware gaming laptop will have a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000).

Alienware Aurora R15, Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor pricing, availability

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7000 or 13th Gen Intel Core 65W desktop processors will begin at $1,749 (roughly Rs. 1,45,000). Other variants with AMD Radeon 7000 series graphics options will be unveiled later this year. Meanwhile, the Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor is expected to arrive in Q1 2023.

Alienware m18, Alienware m16 specifications, features

The Alienware m18 sports an 18-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) ComfortView Plus display, whereas the Alienware m16 features a 16-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus screen. These displays offer a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. They also come with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. These gaming laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card.

In terms of connectivity, these laptops get an RJ45 ethernet port, headset jack, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, a mini-Display port, and an SD card slot. These Alienware gaming laptops feature up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 9TB of onboard storage. The Alienware m18 packs a 97Wh battery and the Alienware m16 comes with an 86Wh battery. However, both can be charged with a 330W power adapter.

They are equipped with an Alienware full-HD webcam with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support. The Alienware m16 gets the AlienFX keyboard as standard, whereas the Alienware m18 features the AlienFX RGB keyboard. These gaming laptops feature Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling technology along with copper alloy thermal components. In addition, the vapour chamber cooling technology covers both the CPU and GPU.

Alienware m16

Alienware x16, Alienware x14 R2 specifications, features

The Alienware x16 gets a 16-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus display and the Alienware x14 R2 features a 14-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus screen. They offer a 165Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. Under the hood, they pack 13th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series dedicated graphics card. In addition, the Alienware x14 R2 can also feature an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card.

These laptops get up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of onboard M.2 SSD storage. All configurations come with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The Alienware x14 R2 gets an 80.5Wh battery and the Alienware x16 packs a 90Wh battery. They run on Windows 11 Home (64-bit).

The Alienware x16 gets a per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard, whereas the Alienware x14 R2 features a 1-Zone AlienFX keyboard. They are said to be programmable with up to 16.8 million distinct colours. These laptops come with Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling and vapour chamber cooling technologies. They feature Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity.

Alienware x16

Alienware Aurora R15 specifications, features

The Alienware Aurora R15 is the company's flagship gaming PC that comes equipped with an AMD AM5 B650 motherboard. It gets its power from AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. Customers will get the option of picking between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series and the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series dedicated graphics card. It can also come with an RTX 4090 24GB graphics card.

This gaming PC comes with up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of onboard storage. The Alienware Aurora R15 features up to 1,350W Platinum-rated power supply, along with Alienware Cryo-Tech Edition CPU liquid cooling. It measures 510x589x225mm and weighs about 16.96kg, the company says. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.3 support.

Alienware Aurora R15

Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor specifications, features

This gaming monitor has a 24.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with up to 500Hz refresh rate, a 0.5ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer for reduced latency and Nvidia G-Sync technologies for a smooth gaming experience. This gaming monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, four SuperSpeed USB downstream ports, a SuperSpeed USB upstream port, a headphone out port, an audio out port, and a security lock slot.

It features a hexagonal base for a small footprint and saves desk space. The Alienware AW2524H is equipped with a height-adjustable stand that also offers tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustability. The stand also comes with a built-in cable management system. The monitor is equipped with customisable AlienFX RGB lighting as well.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer Steps Down, CFO Nalin Negi to Be Interim CEO as Firm Looks for Successor
Microsoft Tells US FTC It Doesn't Know When Call of Duty Was Released, Why Franchise Is Special: Report
