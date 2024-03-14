Technology News
Dell Alienware m18 R2 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 18-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price

Dell Alienware m18 R2 launched with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 17:05 IST
Dell Alienware m18 R2 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 18-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Alienware m18 R2 is offered in a Dark Metallic Moon finish

Highlights
  • Dell Alienware m18 R2 comes with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM
  • The gaming laptop is equipped with Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology
  • The Alienware m18 R2 has a 97Wh cell and supports up to 360W charging
Dell Alienware m18 R2 was launched in India on Thursday, March 14. The gaming laptop is equipped with 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The 18-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio supports up to QHD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and low blue light Comfort View Plus technology. It also comes with the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology and AlienFX lighting details. The chassis of the laptop comes with a metallic finish.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 price in India, availability

Offered in a Dark Metallic Moon colourway, the Dell Alienware m18 R2 laptop starts in India at Rs. 2,96,490. It is available for purchase in the country via the Dell India website, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Amazon and other retail stores.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 specifications, features

The 18-inch display of the Dell Alienware m18 R2 comes in resolution options of full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) and QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels). The full-HD+ option supports up to 165Hz refresh rate, while the QHD+ option supports up to a 480Hz refresh rate. All display variants of the model come with ComfortView Plus, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync technology, alongside an anti-glare coating.

Dell's Alienware m18 R2 is available in three CPU options - 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14650HX, 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700HX, and 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX. Users will also get a choice between the following GPU options - Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4080, or the GeForce RTX 4090, paired with up to 16GB GDDR6 of SDRAM.

The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and is equipped with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM alongside up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 single storage, or up to 8TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 dual storage. The Dell Alienware m18 R2 is backed by a 97Wh battery with support for up to 360W charging.

For connectivity, the Alienware m18 R2 gets up to Wi-Fi 7 and up to Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It comes with three USB Type-A, two USB Type-C, an HDMI 2.1, a mini-display port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The touchpad on the gaming laptop supports multi-touch gestures with integrated scrolling. It also comes with support for Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, AlienFX lighting, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The body measures 319.9mm x 410.3mm x 26.7mm in size.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 Laptop

Dell Alienware m18 R2 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 18.00-inch
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Weight 4.23 kg
Dell Alienware m18 R2, Dell Alienware m18 R2 India launch, Dell Alienware m18 R2 price in India, Dell Alienware m18 R2 specifications, Dell
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Dell Alienware m18 R2 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 18-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
