Alienware m16 and Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptops were launched in India by the company on Friday. These two laptops were first unveiled by the company at CES 2023 alongside other gaming laptop and desktop models. These laptops are equipped with up to quad-HD+ displays, up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. The laptops are claimed to offer improved stability, navigation, and performance control over their predecessors, with the revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0 software.

Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 price in India, availability

Alienware m16 pricing starts at Rs. 1,84,990 and is available in a Dark Metallic Moon finish, while the Alienware x14 R2 starts at 2,06,990 and is sold in a Lunar Silver finish. Both laptops can be purchased in India via Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell's website, Amazon, as well as online and offline retail channels, according to details shared by the company.

Alienware m16 specifications

The newly launched Alienware m16 is equipped with up to 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,560x1,6000 pixels) screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 40-series dedicated graphics card with up of 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. The laptop also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

The laptop features 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the Alienware m16 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, an RJ45 ethernet port, a headset jack, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, a mini-Display port, and an SD card slot.

The Alienware m16 is equipped with a 6-cell 86Wh battery and features a 33W small form factor power adapter. The laptop features a 1080p camera, has dual 2W stereo speakers and dual array microphones. The inbuilt mechanical keyboard has per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting and N-key rollover technology. It measures 368.9 x 289.9 x 25.4mm and weighs 3.25kg.

Alienware x14 R2 specifications

The more expensive Alienware x14 R2 sports a 14-inch quad-HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 dedicated graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The laptop is equipped with 1TB of onboard NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot. The Alienware x14 R2 packs an 80Wh battery with a 130W Type-C small form factor power adapter.

Alienware has equipped the device with a 1080p camera with Windows Hello support. It features an X series 1-Zone AlienFX keyboard. The laptop is claimed to feature Alienware's Cryo-Tech Cooling and vapour chamber cooling technologies. Besides, it measures 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.50mm and weighs 1.91kg.

