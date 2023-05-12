Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs Launched in India

Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs Launched in India

Alienware m16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,84,990.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 May 2023 19:05 IST
Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs Launched in India

Photo Credit: Dell

Alienware x14 R2 (left) and Alienware m16 were first unveiled at CES 2023

Highlights
  • Alienware m16 sports a 16-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate
  • It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor
  • Alienware x14 R2 packs an 80Wh battery with 130W Type-C charging

Alienware m16 and Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptops were launched in India by the company on Friday. These two laptops were first unveiled by the company at CES 2023 alongside other gaming laptop and desktop models. These laptops are equipped with up to quad-HD+ displays, up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. The laptops are claimed to offer improved stability, navigation, and performance control over their predecessors, with the revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0 software. 

Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 price in India, availability

Alienware m16 pricing starts at Rs. 1,84,990 and is available in a Dark Metallic Moon finish, while the Alienware x14 R2 starts at 2,06,990 and is sold in a Lunar Silver finish. Both laptops can be purchased in India via Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell's website, Amazon, as well as online and offline retail channels, according to details shared by the company.

Alienware m16 specifications

The newly launched Alienware m16 is equipped with up to 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,560x1,6000 pixels) screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 40-series dedicated graphics card with up of 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. The laptop also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

The laptop features 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the Alienware m16 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, an RJ45 ethernet port, a headset jack, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, a mini-Display port, and an SD card slot. alienware m16

The Alienware m16 is equipped with a 6-cell 86Wh battery and features a 33W small form factor power adapter. The laptop features a 1080p camera, has dual 2W stereo speakers and dual array microphones. The inbuilt mechanical keyboard has per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting and N-key rollover technology. It measures 368.9 x 289.9 x 25.4mm and weighs 3.25kg.

Alienware x14 R2 specifications

The more expensive Alienware x14 R2 sports a 14-inch quad-HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 dedicated graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The laptop is equipped with 1TB of onboard NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot. The Alienware x14 R2 packs an 80Wh battery with a 130W Type-C small form factor power adapter. 

Alienware has equipped the device with a 1080p camera with Windows Hello support. It features an X series 1-Zone AlienFX keyboard. The laptop is claimed to feature Alienware's Cryo-Tech Cooling and vapour chamber cooling technologies. Besides, it measures 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.50mm and weighs 1.91kg.

Google I/O 2023 saw Google tell us repeatedly that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dell Alienware m16 Laptop

Dell Alienware m16 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1600x2560 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Dell Alienware x14 R2 Laptop

Dell Alienware x14 R2 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1600x2560 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 4TB
Weight 2.08 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2, Alienware m16 specifications, Alienware m16 price in India, Alienware x14 R2 price in India, Alienware x14 R2 specifications, Alienware, Gaming Laptops
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nubia Z60 Fold Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to Launch in India on May 16: All Details
Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  2. Motorola Edge 40 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  5. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  8. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  9. Realme C53 Price in India, Specifications Leaked: All Details
  10. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Being Probed in India for In-App Payment Breaches After Complaints From Match, Local Startups
  2. New Twitter CEO Appointment May Allow Elon Musk to Focus on Tesla, Remove Distraction
  3. Stablecoins May be Accepted as Bail Bonds in New York; Crypto Growth Consistent in US
  4. Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to Launch in India on May 16: All Details
  5. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What’s the Difference? Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs Launched in India
  7. Nubia Z60 Fold Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  8. Motorola Edge 40 5G With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor Tipped to Launch in India in May
  9. BlockFi Gets Court’s Approval to Return $297 Million to Customers
  10. Realme Narzo N53 Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 18 Launch, to Offer 33W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.