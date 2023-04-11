Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched the Alienware m18, Alienware x16 R1, Inspiron 16, and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops in India. All laptops feature up to 13th generation Intel Core processors. The Alienware series gaming laptops include a new Legend 3.0 design and Alienware's proprietary cooling technology known as Cryo-Tech with a new vapour chamber for better airflow. The Alienware laptops originally unveiled at CES 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, pack Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. The new Inspiron series laptops feature WiFi 6E technology and offer spatial audio backed by Dolby Atmos. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 features a 360-degree hinge that swivels all the way around.

Dell Alienware m18, Alienware x16 R1, Inspiron 16, Inspiron 16 2-in-1 price in India

Price of the Dell Alienware m18 in India begins at Rs. 3,59,990, while the Alienware x16 R1 has a starting price tag of Rs. 3,79,990. The Inspiron 16 in contrast, starts at Rs. 77,990, while the price of the Inspiron 16 convertible laptop starts at Rs. 96,990. All models will be available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell.com, large format retail stores, and multi-brand outlets.

The Dell Alienware m18 comes in a Dark Metallic Moon aluminium colour option. The Alienware x16 R1, on the other hand, is offered in a Lunar Silver shade. The Inspiron 16 comes in Platinum Silver and Dark River Blue shades, while the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is available in a Platinum Silver colour.

Dell Alienware m18, Alienware x16 R1 specifications

As announced at CES 2023 in February, Alienware m18 and Alienware x16 R1 run on Windows 11 and pack up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. They offer a new Legend 3.0 design and feature QHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixels) displays with 300-nits brightness, up to 165Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision certification.

The Alienware m18 offers an 18-inch display, while the Alienware x16 R1 has a slightly smaller 16-inch screen. The laptops also have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth support. They feature full-HD Webcam with Windows Hello IR support as well. The Alienware x16 R1 includes six speakers with support for Dolby Atmos sound.

For thermal management, Dell has equipped the new gaming laptops with a cryo-tech cooling system with an expanded vapour chamber and four fans. They include a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard with AlienFX per-key RGB LED lighting as well. They offer upgradeable DDR5 memory.

The Dell Alienware m18 packs a 97Whr battery, while the Alienware x16 R1 is backed by a 90Whr battery. Both can be charged with a 330W power adapter.

Dell Inspiron 16, Inspiron 16 2-in-1 specifications

The new Dell Inspiron 16, Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops run on Windows 11 Home and are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. In addition to the integrated Intel graphics, the Inspiron 16 can also be configured with the Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU. Both models feature a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and ComfortView Plus support for low blue-light emissions.

Dell's Inspiron 16 laptop offers a display ultra-HD+ (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) resolution with 400 nits of peak brightness, while the non-touch anti-glare display of the convertible model has 250 nits of peak brightness. They include speakers with Dolby Atmos audio system.

Both Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops pack 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptops also have Wi-Fi 6E support. The 2-in-1 laptop can be used as a tablet, thanks to the 360-degree hinge that swivels all the way around.

The Inspiron 16 is backed by an 86Whr battery, whereas the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 features a 54Whr battery.

