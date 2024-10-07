Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Alogic Clarity Series 4K Monitors With Up to 32 Inch Display Size Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Alogic Clarity Series 4K Monitors With Up to 32-Inch Display Size Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Alogic Clarity Pro Touch and Max Touch monitors have touchscreen displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 13:21 IST
Alogic Clarity Series 4K Monitors With Up to 32-Inch Display Size Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Alogic

Alogic Clarity Pro Touch and Max Touch monitors have retractable webcams

Highlights
  • Alogic Clarity series includes four monitors
  • The monitors are available in two sizes — 27 and 32-inch
  • The Alogic Clarity series monitors get 60Hz IPS panels
Advertisement

Alogic has introduced its Clarity series of 4K monitors in India. The lineup has 27-inch and 32-inch monitors with both touch and non-touch supported displays. They feature IPS panels with a 60Hz refresh rate and offer multiple adjustment options. Meanwhile, the Clarity Pro Touch and Clarity Max Touch monitors are also equipped with auto-retractable webcam units. The non-touch models do not have inbuilt webcams. All monitors in the Clarity series are equipped with a dual speaker system.

Alogic Clarity 4K Monitor Series Price in India, Availability

Alogic Clarity variant with a 27-inch display is priced in India at Rs. 59,990, while the Alogic Pro Touch, also with a 27-inch panel, is marked at Rs. 89,990. The Alogic Clarity Max and Clarity Max Touch monitors come with a 32-inch panel and are listed at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 99,990, respectively. The monitors are available for purchase in the country via the Alogic India website.

Alogic Clarity 4K Monitor Series Specifications, Features

The Alogic Clarity series monitors offer 4K UHD IPS panels with a 60Hz refresh rate and sport an edge-to-edge design. The base and Pro variants have 27-inch glossy anti-glare screens, while the Max options get bigger 32-inch displays. As the names suggest, the Alogic Clarity Pro Touch and Clarity Max Touch come with touchscreen displays with support for capacitive styluses. Touchscreen drivers for MacOS are available on the Alogic India website.

Alogic Pro Touch and Clarity Max Touch carry 8-megapixel webcams that automatically pop up when required. The non-touch supported monitors do not get inbuilt webcams. Both touch and non-touch monitors have two speaker units each. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, one USB Type-B port, one USB Type-C port, and an audio jack.

Regardless of display sizes, all Alogic Clarity series monitors can be adjusted for height and angle. Users can raise, pivot, tilt and swivel the display to achieve the optimum position. The monitors support up to 90W USB Type-C power delivery. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alogic Clarity, Alogic Clarity Pro Touch, Alogic Clarity Max, Alogic Clarity Max Touch, Alogic, Alogic Clarity series price in India, Alogic Clarity series India launch, Alogic Clarity series specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tencent, Guillemot Family Said to Consider Buyout of Ubisoft After Market Value Dips
Bitcoin Price Today: BTC, Ether Extend Last Week's Losses, Altcoins See Widespread Declines
Alogic Clarity Series 4K Monitors With Up to 32-Inch Display Size Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  3. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  4. iOS 18.0.1 Update Rolling Out, Brings Fixes for These iPhone Issues
  5. Marburg Virus Claims 11 Lives in Rwanda Amid a Growing Outbreak
  6. You Might Soon Get This AI Feature in Google Photos
  7. Alogic Clarity Series 4K Monitors Launched in India: See Price
  8. A Massive Solar Flare Is Heading Towards Earth!
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos’ Gemini AI-Powered Ask Photos Feature Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Users
  2. iOS 18.1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out Later This Month: Report
  3. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery and Charging Details Surface Online
  4. Alogic Clarity Series 4K Monitors With Up to 32-Inch Display Size Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Tipped to Be Improving Theft Protection System With New Features for Android Smartphones
  6. 343 Industries Confirms Multiple New Halo Games in Development in Unreal Engine 5, Rebrands as Halo Studios
  7. Bitcoin Price Today: BTC, Ether Extend Last Week's Losses, Altcoins See Widespread Declines
  8. iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Touchscreen and Other Issues Rolls Out
  9. Tencent, Guillemot Family Said to Consider Buyout of Ubisoft After Market Value Dips
  10. NASA Selects Two Astrophysics Mission Proposals for X-Ray and Far-Infrared Wavelength Observations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »