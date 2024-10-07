Alogic has introduced its Clarity series of 4K monitors in India. The lineup has 27-inch and 32-inch monitors with both touch and non-touch supported displays. They feature IPS panels with a 60Hz refresh rate and offer multiple adjustment options. Meanwhile, the Clarity Pro Touch and Clarity Max Touch monitors are also equipped with auto-retractable webcam units. The non-touch models do not have inbuilt webcams. All monitors in the Clarity series are equipped with a dual speaker system.

Alogic Clarity 4K Monitor Series Price in India, Availability

Alogic Clarity variant with a 27-inch display is priced in India at Rs. 59,990, while the Alogic Pro Touch, also with a 27-inch panel, is marked at Rs. 89,990. The Alogic Clarity Max and Clarity Max Touch monitors come with a 32-inch panel and are listed at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 99,990, respectively. The monitors are available for purchase in the country via the Alogic India website.

Alogic Clarity 4K Monitor Series Specifications, Features

The Alogic Clarity series monitors offer 4K UHD IPS panels with a 60Hz refresh rate and sport an edge-to-edge design. The base and Pro variants have 27-inch glossy anti-glare screens, while the Max options get bigger 32-inch displays. As the names suggest, the Alogic Clarity Pro Touch and Clarity Max Touch come with touchscreen displays with support for capacitive styluses. Touchscreen drivers for MacOS are available on the Alogic India website.

Alogic Pro Touch and Clarity Max Touch carry 8-megapixel webcams that automatically pop up when required. The non-touch supported monitors do not get inbuilt webcams. Both touch and non-touch monitors have two speaker units each. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, one USB Type-B port, one USB Type-C port, and an audio jack.

Regardless of display sizes, all Alogic Clarity series monitors can be adjusted for height and angle. Users can raise, pivot, tilt and swivel the display to achieve the optimum position. The monitors support up to 90W USB Type-C power delivery.