Qualcomm Developing Snapdragon X Elite Successor Under 'Project Glymur' Codename: Report

Qualcomm is also reportedly working on a first-generation Snapdragon X Plus model that could be its cheapest Arm processor for Windows PCs to date.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2024 13:47 IST
Qualcomm released the Snapdragon X Elite in October 2023

Highlights
  • Qualcomm is developing the successors to its Snapdragon X Elite chips
  • These chipsets are reportedly being developed under 'Project Glymur'
  • A new Snapdragon X Plus chipset is also said to be in development
Qualcomm is working on the second generation of its Snapdragon X Elite processors for Windows computers, according to a report. The Arm-based chips are reportedly being developed under the codename 'Project Glymur' — a departure from its typical naming scheme. While the company's plans for new versions of its midrange Snapdragon X Plus processors are currently under wraps, it is also said to be working on a new octa core desktop processor that could be the most affordable model in its existing lineup.

WinFuture reports that Qualcomm is working on new chipsets with the model number SC8480XP under the codename Project Glymur. It was spotted in the company's international import-export databases and hints at the upcoming arrival of these processors, according to the publication.

The upcoming chips would reportedly be released with an updated Snapdragon X2 Elite branding. Qualcomm's first-generation chips were all released with the model number SC8380XP, with up to 12 CPU cores with a peak clock speed of up to 4.3GHz.

The chipmaker trialled the first test platforms of the next-generation chipset in July and August. However, details specifications of the processors, such as the number of cores or peak clock speeds, is currently unknown. WinFuture also points out that Glymur is the first non-Hawaiian codename for a chipset from Qualcomm.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is also reportedly working on a new first-generation Snapdragon X Plus chip — the X1P-24-100. This will be the most affordable processor in the company's Snapdragon X series and sit under the octa core X1P-42-100, which offers the weakest performance in the lineup, according to the publication.

Further reading: Snapdragon X Elite, Snapdragon X2 Elite, Snapdragon X Plus, Qualcomm, Arm
David Delima
David Delima
