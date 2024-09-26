Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched

Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched

Intel's Xeon 6 processor has P-cores and is claimed to offer twice the performance of its predecessor due to increased core count.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2024 20:34 IST
Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched

Photo Credit: Intel

Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator is currently being used by Dell Technologies and IBM

Highlights
  • Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator offers up to 20 percent more throughput
  • Gaudi 3 is optimised for inference of LLaMa 2 70B
  • Xeon 6 processor is designed to power data centres
Advertisement

Intel recently unveiled new hardware focused at improving artificial intelligence (AI) workflows. The company introduced the Xeon 6 processor with new Performance-cores (P-cores) and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator for enterprise customers and data centres on Tuesday. The chipmaker claims that the new hardware will offer both higher throughput and better cost optimisation to enable optimal performance per watt and lower total cost of ownership. These devices were launched to enable enterprises to handle the continuously increasing workload demands from more advanced AI models, according to the chipmaker.

Intel Xeon 6 Processor Launched

 The chipmaker says that its new Intel Xeon 6 is equipped with Performance-cores. These processors are not meant for retail consumers and instead will power data centres for enterprises to help them run cloud servers.

Intel claims the Xeon 6 processor offers twice the performance of its predecessor due to increased core count. It also offers double the memory bandwidth and AI acceleration capabilities.

Since it is hardware-based acceleration, it can run support very large language models (LLMs) with ease. It can “meet the performance demands of AI from edge to data centre and cloud environments,” according to Intel.

Intel Unveils Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators

Gaudi 3 is a new-generation AI Accelerator from Intel. These are specialised hardware chips designed to help machines in speeding up AI tasks, especially those related to deep learning, machine learning, and neural networks. These include GPUs, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and Neural Processing Units (NPUs).

The Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator features 64 Tensor processor cores and eight matrix multiplication engines (MMEs) which are designed to accelerate deep neural network computations. It sports 128GB of HBM2e memory for training and inference, and 24 200GB Ethernet ports that enable scaling up the servers.

Intel's new AI Accelerator is compatible with the PyTorch framework and advanced Hugging Face transformer and diffuser models. The company has already tied up with IBM to deploy Gaudi 3 for IBM Clouds. Dell Technologies is also using the infrastructure for its data centres.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dubai's VARA Announces Stricter Regulations for Crypto Marketing

Related Stories

Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  3. Samsung Accidentally Leaks Prices for Galaxy S24 FE
  4. OnePlus 13 Could Arrive With This Redesigned Camera Layout
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Debuts With IP68 Rating, Up to 6,200mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  7. Meta Orion AR Glasses With Holographic Displays Unveiled at Meta Connect
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset Launched Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro: Price, Specifications
  3. Dubai's VARA Announces Stricter Regulations for Crypto Marketing
  4. Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Could Get Material Auto-Detection Feature Soon
  5. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout
  6. Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 2025, Season Pass Model Dropped After Backlash
  9. Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report
  10. WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »