Asus ROG Ally X is set to arrive next month as an incremental upgrade to the 2023 ROG Ally from the Taiwanese firm. It will arrive with noteworthy upgrades to some components on Asus' original handheld gaming console that made its debut last year, according to a report. The upcoming ROG Ally X will reportedly be equipped with the same 7-inch display and AMD processor found on the first-generation device, while offering more RAM and battery life, as well as support for larger storage upgrades.

The company teased the arrival of the Asus ROG Ally X in a YouTube video, where it suggested that the upcoming device would be equipped with notable hardware upgrades. In an interview with The Verge, Asus SVP Shawn Yen confirmed that the new handheld gaming console will arrive on June 2, packing a significantly larger battery — the most requested hardware upgrade — that could offer at least three hours of battery life.

The upcoming Asus ROG Ally X will also be equipped with more than 16GB of RAM, which is an upgrade over the first-generation console. Meanwhile, Yen also told the publication that customers will be able to upgrade the ROG Ally X with larger SSD storage, thanks to a longer M.2 2280 SSD slot — the 2023 model has a M.2 2230 slot.

Meanwhile, there's no word on whether customer-reported issues with the SD card reader have been resolved, but The Verge states that the device will be equipped with a redesigned motherboard. As a result, the component could be located further away from the vents on the ROG Ally X.

The company will also equip the device with better grips, and optimisations to the joysticks, triggers, and the D-Pad, according to the publication. Other specifications such as the AMD Z1 Extreme chip that powers the first-generation ROG Ally and the 7-inch display are expected to be retained on the improved ROG Ally X model that is scheduled to arrive next month.

