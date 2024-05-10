WhatsApp has introduced a host of design changes to its mobile interface for both iOS and Android. Some new changes are quite subtle, while others are more discernable. There are also some additions to the layout like chat filters, which are said to help improve navigation. The company says these changes increase the functionality of the application while maintaining its simple and approachable elements. With the new changes, the iOS and Android layouts of the app appear more similar than before.

The company claimed in a blog post that after considering over 35 colour palettes, the new, consistent green WhatsApp interface was chosen. WhatsApp for Android has also received a darker dark mode, with higher contrast and deeper tones to help reduce eye strain in low-light conditions and increase legibility.

WhatsApp icons have also been updated with a rounded, outlined look and to match these, there are new animations and redesigned illustrations. The original default doodle background has also been subtly refreshed.

As part of the design overhaul, Android users also get the bottom navigation bar on WhatsApp. This feature was rolled out in March this year. iOS users get a new attachment layout with an expandable tray instead of a full-screen menu. The recently introduced chat filters with separate tabs for unread messages and groups are also included in the redesign.

An earlier report suggested that WhatsApp was testing a new zoom control feature which will allow users to switch between different zoom options when clicking images or recording videos directly in the application.

