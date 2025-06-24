Microsoft's Xbox PC app will soon get a major upgrade, in the form of an aggregated gaming library. In the coming days, the company will roll out an update of the Xbox PC app to testers, allowing them to access games installed from "leading PC store fronts" via the unified library. The announcement comes days after Asus launched the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, and the update could make it easier to switch games on the upcoming handheld gaming consoles.

Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X to Get Aggregated Gaming Library in Late 2025

Microsoft says that the new aggregated gaming library will be available to Xbox Insiders this week. Testers can try out the new feature on the Xbox PC app for Windows and handheld devices. It is expected to roll out the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X at during the US holiday season, or around November.

The company has confirmed that the new aggregated library will offer access to games that are installed from, Xbox, Game Pass, and Battle.net. A screenshot shared by Microsoft shows a couple of Battle.net games in the Xbox PC app. Microsoft says it will introduce support for more game stores "over time".

When the feature is available on the Xbox PC app, Microsoft says that gamers won't have to make any changes to the app to see titles from supported PC game stores in two sections — Most Recent and My Library. However, the feature is optional, and users can head into the app's settings and hide games from individual storefronts.

Meanwhile, the Xbox PC app has been updated with a new publisher channel when viewing the Game Pass tab. Microsoft says that this will make it easier for gamers to download new titles on Game Pass, while gamers can also discover other titles from the same publisher when they click on the channel. There's no word from the company on when this functionality will make it to all users.