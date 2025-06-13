Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft's Xbox Handheld Console 'Essentially Canceled', Company to Work on Xbox Software Platform: Report

Microsoft's Xbox Handheld Console 'Essentially Canceled', Company to Work on Xbox Software Platform: Report

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally could be the first of many handheld consoles to arrive with Microsoft's improved Xbox UI, with support for Xbox PC titles.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2025 11:50 IST
Microsoft's Xbox Handheld Console 'Essentially Canceled', Company to Work on Xbox Software Platform: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally (pictured) was launched earlier this month

Highlights
  • Microsoft has scrapped its plans for a first-party gaming handheld
  • The company is said to focus on its new Xbox software platform
  • Microsoft faces competition from handhelds made by Nintendo and Valve
Advertisement

Microsoft's Xbox handheld gaming console, which was rumoured to launch within the next couple of years, has reportedly been cancelled. Days after Asus unveiled the ROG Xbox Ally, a report suggests that the company might have abandoned its plans to launch its own handheld gaming device, which was expected to compete with the Nintendo Switch 2. Microsoft is expected to focus on its new Xbox software platform that is expected to enable third party OEMs to design their own Xbox branded handheld gaming consoles.

Microsoft to Collaborate With Third-Party Handheld Makers

Citing insiders aware of Microsoft's plans, The Verge reports that the company has "essentially cancelled" its plans to develop its own handheld gaming device. Instead of working on its own compact gaming console, the Redmond company will continue to develop its Xbox software that debuted on the recently launched Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

In the meanwhile, Microsoft will continue to collaborate with third party OEMs who want to launch their own handheld gaming PCs with Windows, according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. "This is the tightest collaboration I've seen between the gaming organization and the Windows team in my three decades at the company," he said in a recent Xbox podcast.

These new handheld consoles from Asus run on Windows, but users won't see the actual Windows UI when the devices go on sale later this year. Instead, the Xbox-themed user interface will let them launch games or apps via a launcher that offers a console-like experience, just like SteamOS. This could solve some of the multiple problems that users might face with while dealing with Windows on a device with a 7-inch or 8-inch screen.

The latest development comes a couple of weeks after Windows Central reported that Microsoft had paused the development of an Xbox handheld gaming console, which was expected to arrive alongside its next generation of Xbox consoles. The company was said to be focusing its efforts on optimising the gaming performance of Windows 11, so that it runs better on handheld consoles. 

Instead of terming new PC games as Windows compatible, the company has started referring to these as "Xbox PC" titles, as per the report. The Xbox PC app will also be able to show Steam games, in addition to Xbox PC games that are specifically designed to run on handheld consoles. However, it appears that Microsoft has quite a bit of work to do before Xbox titles can be played on an Xbox PC using an emulator.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Handheld, Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox, Handhelds, Xbox UI, Xbox PC
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of Anticipated India Launch

Related Stories

Microsoft's Xbox Handheld Console 'Essentially Canceled', Company to Work on Xbox Software Platform: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Announces Limited-Period Discount on Audio Products in India
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, and More
  3. Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Apple May Release Advanced Siri With iOS 26.4 Update in Spring 2026
  5. Nothing Phone 3 to Be Manufactured in India, Company Reveals Model Number
  6. HP Omen Max 16 Review: Beastly Performance
  7. Poco F7 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 12GB of RAM
  8. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Geekbench Listing Leaked
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  10. Top Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India (June 2025)
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Watch Ultra Renders Leaked: Suggests Squircle Design
  2. Microsoft's Xbox Handheld Console 'Essentially Canceled', Company to Work on Xbox Software Platform: Report
  3. Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of Anticipated India Launch
  4. Instagram Will Soon Let You Re-Order Your Feed, Post Without Broadcasting to Everyone
  5. Apple to Release Advanced Siri for iPhone With iOS 26.4 Update in Spring 2026: Report
  6. OTT Releases of the Week (June 9 - June 15): Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, Alappuzah Gymkhana, and More
  7. Hubble Finds Cosmic Dust Coating Uranus’ Moons, Not Radiation Scars
  8. New Theory Challenges Black Hole Singularities, But Critics Raise Red Flags
  9. Solar Orbiter Captures First-Ever Close-Up of Sun’s South Pole, Revealing Magnetic Field Chaos
  10. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Final Season Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »