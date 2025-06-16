Microsoft revealed the Xbox branded ROG Ally handhelds at Xbox Games Showcase last week. The company said the two models — ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X — would launch in select markets during the holiday season later this year. A games industry leaker has now tipped the pricing, pre-order and launch window details for the two Xbox Ally models. The handhelds will reportedly be available for pre-purchase in August, with launch expected to follow two months later.

ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Pricing Tipped

The information comes from eXtas1s, an industry tipster noted for leaking retail information for gaming platforms and titles ahead of launch. In a video posted Friday on YouTube, the tipster claimed that the base mode — The ROG Xbox Ally — will sell for a suggested retail price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 59,600) in Europe.

The higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X, on the other hand, will reportedly be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 89,500) in the region — same as the Asus ROG Ally X. The tipster claimed he was able to corroborate the retail pricing for the devices from two separate European retailers.

According to the tipster, pre-orders for the handhelds will go live in August, with launch reportedly planned for mid-October.

The Xbox Ally handhelds were unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase

Photo Credit: Microsoft

At Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, Microsoft said the two new handhelds would be available to purchase in Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, the UK, the US, and 21 other markets at launch during Holiday 2025. The Xbox branded ROG Ally models will make their way to other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold later, which suggests the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X will launch in India at some point.

Microsoft did not reveal pricing for the upcoming devices, but shared full specifications for the two models. The ROG Xbox Ally will be powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The higher-end model, on the other hand, will run on AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, with 24GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

Both devices will feature the same 70-inch 1080p LCD display, but the Xbox Ally X will pack a bigger 80Whr battery compared to the 60Whr cell on the Xbox Ally.