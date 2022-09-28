Asus Zenbook Pro 17 is finally making its way to the market after being announced earlier this year in May. The company has launched this laptop in the US and is expected to soon make it available for purchase. It features a massive 17.3-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS-level display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The top version of this laptop is powered by a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. The Zenbook Pro 17 also features a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well as integrated AMD Radeon R7 Graphics.

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 price, availability

The pricing of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 in the US begins at $999 (roughly Rs. 81,000). Asus has not revealed the first sale date of this laptop. However, it will be available to purchase via the Asus online store and Amazon.

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 specifications, features

This laptop gets a 17.3-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS-level display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor, coupled with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB) graphics card and integrated AMD Radeon R7 Graphics.

The Zenbook Pro 17 can pack up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. There is also an extra M.2 PCIe 4x4 storage expansion slot available. It is equipped with a full-HD webcam and stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio. This laptop gets a backlit Asus ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad.

The ASUS IceCool Plus thermal cooling technology can sustain optimum temperatures during intense gaming sessions. The Asus Zenbook Pro 17 also gets a dual-fan system with dual heat pipes for enhanced cooling. It sports a fingerprint sensor on the power button. The laptop has an ErgoLift hinge that offers a 180-degree movement. It packs a 76Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 14 hours of backup.

