OnePlus Nord 6 has been in the news for the last few months through tips and leaks. Now, the unannounced Nord series phone has reportedly been found on the TUV certification platform. The listing sheds some light on the charging specifications of the phone. The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to offer similar hardware specifications to the OnePlus Ace 6, which was unveiled in China last year. It is likely to feature a 6.83-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could pack a dual rear camera unit and a 7,800mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

A post on X by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims that the OnePlus Nord 6 with model number CPH2795 has been listed on the TUV database. The listing hints at support for 80W wired fast charging. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the listing at the time of publishing this story.

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to launch in the first quarter of this year, marking a shift from OnePlus' usual mid-year launch schedule for the Nord series smartphones. For comparison, the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July 2025, while the Nord 4 debuted in July 2024. The Nord 5 offers 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 6 was earlier spotted on the IMEI database with model number CPH2807, and on SIRIM and TDRA certification sites as CPH2795. The appearance on the certification website suggests that the formal launch could be launched soon. However, the company has yet to announce its launch date, so it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6, which was released in October, starting at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant.

A 6.83-inch 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset are the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 6. It packs up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary. It has a 16-megapixel front camera and a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.