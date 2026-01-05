Technology News
  OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Details Revealed via TUV Certification, Tipped to Launch in Q1 2026

OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Details Revealed via TUV Certification, Tipped to Launch in Q1 2026

OnePlus Nord 6 was spotted on the TUV website with the model number CPH2795.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 12:53 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Details Revealed via TUV Certification, Tipped to Launch in Q1 2026

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 5 offers 80W SuperVOOC charging support

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to launch in the first quarter of this year
  • OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to arrive as a rebrand of OnePlus Ace 6
  • OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July 2025
OnePlus Nord 6 has been in the news for the last few months through tips and leaks. Now, the unannounced Nord series phone has reportedly been found on the TUV certification platform. The listing sheds some light on the charging specifications of the phone. The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to offer similar hardware specifications to the OnePlus Ace 6, which was unveiled in China last year. It is likely to feature a 6.83-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could pack a dual rear camera unit and a 7,800mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

A post on X by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims that the OnePlus Nord 6 with model number CPH2795 has been listed on the TUV database. The listing hints at support for 80W wired fast charging. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the listing at the time of publishing this story.

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to launch in the first quarter of this year, marking a shift from OnePlus' usual mid-year launch schedule for the Nord series smartphones. For comparison, the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July 2025, while the Nord 4 debuted in July 2024. The Nord 5 offers 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 6 was earlier spotted on the IMEI database with model number CPH2807, and on SIRIM and TDRA certification sites as CPH2795. The appearance on the certification website suggests that the formal launch could be launched soon. However, the company has yet to announce its launch date, so it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6, which was released in October, starting at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant.

A 6.83-inch 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset are the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 6. It packs up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary. It has a 16-megapixel front camera and a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
