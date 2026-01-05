Oppo A6s will be launched soon in select global markets with a 7,000mAh battery, as a promotional banner is now live on the company's website. Moreover, the phone has been listed on Oppo's online store, revealing its key specifications, features, colourways, and storage configurations. The handset is confirmed to be offered in two colourways and two storage options. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also feature a 6.85-inch LCD screen and dual rear cameras.

Oppo A6s Specifications, Features

According to the smartphone maker's global website, the Oppo A6s will be a dual SIM handset that will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The phone will be sold in Cappuccino Brown and Ice White colourways. It will be equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, 256 ppi pixel density, 16.7 million colours, and 85 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

An octa core Snapdragon 685 chipset will power the Oppo A6s, which will be paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The handset will also feature 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It will also ship with support for storage expansion via MicroSD card. The handset will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It will also ship with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

For optics, the Oppo A6s will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and a 76-degree field of view. It will also be equipped with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera on the back with an f/2.4 aperture and an 89-degree field of view. On the front, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with an 85-degree field of view. The phone will be capable of recording 1080p resolution videos at 30fps.

The Oppo A6s will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. For connectivity, it will support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The list of onboard sensors will include a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. The phone will measure 166.61x78.51x8.61mm in dimensions, while weighing about 215g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.