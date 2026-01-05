Technology News
English Edition
  Oppo A6s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's Website, Could Launch Soon

Oppo A6s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's Website, Could Launch Soon

Oppo A6s will be available for purchase in select global markets via the company's online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 12:13 IST
Oppo A6s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's Website, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6s will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

Highlights
  • Oppo A6s will be offered in two colourways
  • Oppo A6s will sport a 6.75-inch LCD screen
  • Oppo A6s launch date is yet to be revealed
Oppo A6s will be launched soon in select global markets with a 7,000mAh battery, as a promotional banner is now live on the company's website. Moreover, the phone has been listed on Oppo's online store, revealing its key specifications, features, colourways, and storage configurations. The handset is confirmed to be offered in two colourways and two storage options. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also feature a 6.85-inch LCD screen and dual rear cameras.

Oppo A6s Specifications, Features

According to the smartphone maker's global website, the Oppo A6s will be a dual SIM handset that will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The phone will be sold in Cappuccino Brown and Ice White colourways. It will be equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, 256 ppi pixel density, 16.7 million colours, and 85 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

An octa core Snapdragon 685 chipset will power the Oppo A6s, which will be paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The handset will also feature 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It will also ship with support for storage expansion via MicroSD card. The handset will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It will also ship with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

For optics, the Oppo A6s will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and a 76-degree field of view. It will also be equipped with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera on the back with an f/2.4 aperture and an 89-degree field of view. On the front, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with an 85-degree field of view. The phone will be capable of recording 1080p resolution videos at 30fps.

The Oppo A6s will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. For connectivity, it will support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The list of onboard sensors will include a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. The phone will measure 166.61x78.51x8.61mm in dimensions, while weighing about 215g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Oppo A6s, Oppo A6s Launch, Oppo A6s Specifications, Oppo A6s Features, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI Must Evolve From Models to Systems for Real-World Impact
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras in New Leak

Oppo A6s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's Website, Could Launch Soon
