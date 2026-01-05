Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, LG has unveiled its smart TV lineup for the ongoing year. The South Korean consumer tech company has revived its Wallpaper-branded smart TVs, known for ultra-thin frames. Apart from this, LG has also introduced Gallery TV, a new art-focused display that takes on Samsung's The Frame. Both lineups are compatible with the company's Gallery+ service, which was introduced last year, and brings a large catalogue of artworks and cinematic images that can be displayed when the TV is idle.

LG's New Smart TV Lineup Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

In a newsroom post on Sunday, LG announced and detailed its latest OLED lineup. The highlight is the LG OLED evo W6, otherwise known as The Wallpaper. The lineup was first introduced by the company in 2017 with the W7, and was characterised by an extremely thin panel that mounted flush to the wall using magnets. The lineup was discontinued after the launch of the LG OLED WX in 2020.

However, after breakthroughs in wireless connectivity and panel architecture, the tech giant is bringing back the lineup after a hiatus of six years. The latest version of Wallpaper OLED comes with a 9mm-class thin body and a 100-inch display panel, which fits a miniature version of the essential components. The company has also improved the wall mount, which now lets the TV sit flush against the wall from edge-to-edge.

The Wallpaper also brings a new true wireless experience, where all the inputs are located on the Zero Connect Box, which can be positioned up to 10 metres away. As a result, only a single power cable comes out of the TV, offering a clean appearance. It is powered by LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 chipset, which allows the device to deliver “visually lossless 4K video and audio wirelessly.”

LG also introduced Gallery TV, a new art-focused display lineup. Similar to Samsung's Frame, the TV doubles as a wall decor when left idle, as it showcases famous art pieces, cinematic photos, and AI-generated custom images. To make the art displays stand out, the TVs come with a Gallery mode, anti-reflective panels, and new bezel innovation. The company said this smart TV lineup will be available in 55 and 65-inch display sizes.

Notably, the art showcase on the Gallery TV is being managed by LG's Gallery+ service, which brings more than 4,500 visuals across cinematic imagery, game graphics, users' personal photo collections, and AI-generated images. The service also pairs the visuals with “mood-matching background music.” The service is also available for the Wallpaper TV and other smart TVs in its lineup.