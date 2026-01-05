Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS Plus Monthly Games for January Include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper

PS Plus Monthly Games for January Include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper

Need for Speed Unbound was previously available as part of PS Plus Game Catalogue.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 January 2026 12:33 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for January Include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper

Photo Credit: EA/ Criterion

Need for Speed Unbound released in 2022

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • PS Plus monthly games for January will be available till February 2
  • Core Keeper is a survival game set in procedurally generated world
  • Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a remake of Wii title Epic Mickey
Advertisement

The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for the first month of 2026 has been revealed. Arcade racer Need for Speed Unbound headlines January's PS Plus titles. 3D platformer Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and survival title Core Keeper round up the monthly games slate.

PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tiers can start playing the three games from January 6. Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper will be available on PS Plus until February 2. So, make sure to add the games to your PlayStation library by then.

The PS Plus monthly games lineup for December 2025, which includes Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White, The Outlast Trials, and Synduality Echo of Ada, is available till January 5. Here's a closer look at PS Plus Essential games for January:

Need for Speed Unbound

NFS Unbound was added to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February 2024, where it was available until last year. Now, the racing title arrives as part of PS Plus' monthly games lineup for January. Released in 2022, NFS Unbound is the twenty-fifth entry in the Need for Speed series. The game brings a new art style to the franchise, blending cell-shaded graphics and colourful graffiti artwork with realistic visuals of cars and environments.

Unbound is an open world racing game set in the Chicago-inspired fictional Lakeshore City. The game features a host of open world races and challenges and plenty of street races to take part in. NFS Unbound also allows a ton of car customisation options, as expected from the series. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Epic Mickey: Reburshed is a remake of Epic Mickey which originally released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. The remake was released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.

The platformer puts players in the iconic yellow shoes of Mickey Mouse on an adventure across the Wasteland. Armed with a magic brush, with which he can paint or erase things in the world, Mickey must save the Wasteland after he accidentally causes damage to it. The platformer will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

core keeper core keeper

Core Keeper is a survival crafting game set in mining cave
Photo Credit: Fireshine Games/ Pugstorm

Core Keeper

Core Keeper is a survival sandbox title where players explore a procedurally generated mining cave. Played top-down, the game tasks players with digging through terrain to discover new worlds, gather resources, and take on new enemies. As you dig further and uncover new areas, you discover steeper challenges and new gameplay features. A large focus falls on crafting, which allows players to upgrade their gear and structures. You can also level up your abilities by investing points in skill trees.

In addition to crafting, Core Keeper features a host of survival gameplay systems like farming, fishing, and mining. The game can be played solo or in up to eight-player co-op multiplayer. Core Keeper will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Unique visual style
  • Exciting police chases
  • Rewards high-risk driving
  • Likeable underdog story
  • Vehicle variety, customisation
  • Bad
  • Frequent visual glitches
  • Bland multiplayer experience
  • No music radio stations
  • No police vehicles in online races
Read detailed Electronic Arts Need for Speed Unbound review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Need for Speed
PEGI Rating 12+
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Epic Mickey
PEGI Rating 7+
Core Keeper

Core Keeper

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sandbox
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games January 2026, PS Plus Monthly Games, Sony, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus Essential, PS5, PS4, Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed, Core Keeper, Need for Speed Unbound
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras in New Leak

Related Stories

PS Plus Monthly Games for January Include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar Reportedly Set for OTT Release on Netflix: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  4. Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
  5. CES 2026: LG Unveils Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED, Art-Focused Gallery TV
  6. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  7. CES 2026: Samsung Launches 130-Inch Micro RGB TV With New Frame Design
  8. Follow My Voice Now Available on Prime Video: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo A6s Will Launch Soon With a 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685 Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners
  2. iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says
  3. Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
  4. Plaud NotePin S Launched With Physical Button, New AI Notetaking App for Desktop Introduced
  5. Vivo X200T Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG and BIS Websites, Suggesting India Launch Is on the Cards
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Announced; Set to Arrive Before Spring Festival in China
  7. Vivo X300s Key Specifications Including Dimensity 9500+ SoC Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  8. Asus Reportedly Pauses Plans to Launch ROG Phone, Zenfone Models in 2026
  9. CES 2026: LG Brings Back Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED, Unveils Gallery TV to Take On Samsung’s Frame
  10. PS Plus Monthly Games for January Include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »