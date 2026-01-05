The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for the first month of 2026 has been revealed. Arcade racer Need for Speed Unbound headlines January's PS Plus titles. 3D platformer Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and survival title Core Keeper round up the monthly games slate.

PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tiers can start playing the three games from January 6. Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper will be available on PS Plus until February 2. So, make sure to add the games to your PlayStation library by then.

The PS Plus monthly games lineup for December 2025, which includes Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White, The Outlast Trials, and Synduality Echo of Ada, is available till January 5. Here's a closer look at PS Plus Essential games for January:

Need for Speed Unbound

NFS Unbound was added to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February 2024, where it was available until last year. Now, the racing title arrives as part of PS Plus' monthly games lineup for January. Released in 2022, NFS Unbound is the twenty-fifth entry in the Need for Speed series. The game brings a new art style to the franchise, blending cell-shaded graphics and colourful graffiti artwork with realistic visuals of cars and environments.

Unbound is an open world racing game set in the Chicago-inspired fictional Lakeshore City. The game features a host of open world races and challenges and plenty of street races to take part in. NFS Unbound also allows a ton of car customisation options, as expected from the series. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Epic Mickey: Reburshed is a remake of Epic Mickey which originally released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. The remake was released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.

The platformer puts players in the iconic yellow shoes of Mickey Mouse on an adventure across the Wasteland. Armed with a magic brush, with which he can paint or erase things in the world, Mickey must save the Wasteland after he accidentally causes damage to it. The platformer will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Core Keeper is a survival crafting game set in mining cave

Photo Credit: Fireshine Games/ Pugstorm

Core Keeper

Core Keeper is a survival sandbox title where players explore a procedurally generated mining cave. Played top-down, the game tasks players with digging through terrain to discover new worlds, gather resources, and take on new enemies. As you dig further and uncover new areas, you discover steeper challenges and new gameplay features. A large focus falls on crafting, which allows players to upgrade their gear and structures. You can also level up your abilities by investing points in skill trees.

In addition to crafting, Core Keeper features a host of survival gameplay systems like farming, fishing, and mining. The game can be played solo or in up to eight-player co-op multiplayer. Core Keeper will be available on PS4 and PS5.