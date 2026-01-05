Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in China in March, and new leaks have offered a clearer picture of its camera hardware. If accurate, the upcoming handset would compete directly with upcoming camera flagships such as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra, signalling a more crowded global market for ultra-premium camera phones in 2026. While the Chinese launch is expected in March, the global debut may take place in the second quarter of the year.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by Chinese tech blogger Xiaoyu Liangbao (translated from Chinese), the upcoming flagship will feature a quad-camera setup with two 200-megapixel sensors. The primary camera is said to use Sony's newly announced LYTIA 901 sensor, a 200-megapixel unit measuring 1/1.12 inches, paired with a 23mm focal length lens.

The leak suggests Oppo Find X9 Ultra will include a 70mm lens with 3x optical zoom, driven by a new 200-megapixel OmniVision OV52A periscope telephoto sensor measuring 1/1.28 inches, which is notably larger than most telephoto sensors.

For ultra-wide shots, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to use a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor with a 1/2.76-inch size and a 15mm focal length. The same JN5 sensor is also expected to power the long-range periscope telephoto camera, which is expected to deliver 10x optical zoom at a 230mm focal length.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station claims in a Weibo post that the Find X9 Ultra's 200-megapixel 1/1.28-inch sensor with an f/2.2 aperture will likely allow the telephoto camera to capture much more light than typical zoom lenses. This is expected to result in cleaner images, better low-light performance, and greater detail at 3x zoom compared to standard telephoto setups.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra camera system is also said to include a third-generation Danxia multispectral lens, which is said to improve colour accuracy and maintain consistent colour output across different focal lengths. While not mentioned in the latest leak, previous reports suggest the phone may feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus.

Beyond cameras, other reports indicate that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could feature a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to pack a battery of around 7,000mAh, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The handset is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

