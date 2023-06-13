Technology News

Broadcom Said to Gain Conditional EU Antitrust Approval for VMware Deal

Broadcom shares rose as much as 5 percent in early trade and were up 4.9 percent at evening. VMware was up 2.7 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 June 2023 00:15 IST
Broadcom Said to Gain Conditional EU Antitrust Approval for VMware Deal

European Commission's clearance is tied to remedies relating to Broadcom's interoperability with rivals

Highlights
  • One of the remedies focuses on Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters
  • FC HBAs are storage adapters that connect servers to storage
  • Broadcom's other key hurdle is in Britain

US chipmaker Broadcom is set to gain conditional EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion (nearly Rs. 5,03,000 crore) proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware, people familiar with the matter said, sending its shares up by almost 5 percent.

The European Commission's clearance is tied to remedies relating to Broadcom's interoperability with rivals that would address competition concerns, the people said.

Both the EU antitrust watchdog, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 17, and Broadcom declined to comment.

Broadcom shares rose as much as 5 percent in early trade and were up 4.9 percent at evening. VMware was up 2.7 percent.

One of the remedies focuses on Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) and is targeted at rival Marvell Technology, one of the people said. Marvell Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

FC HBAs are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol, typically through a switch. Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs.

Broadcom's other key hurdle is in Britain where the British competition agency will next month announce its provisional findings about the deal and possible remedies if required.

Companies have become more wary about the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after it blocked Microsoft's Activision deal while the EU cleared it.

The US Federal Trade Commission is also investigating Broadcom's VMware acquisition.

Broadcom, which supplies chips used in data centres for networking and specialised chips that speed up AI work, announced the deal, its biggest, last year to diversify into enterprise software.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Broadcom, Antitrust, VMware
Binance to Swap 750 Million Tether-Tron Token Pairs for Tether-Ether

Related Stories

Broadcom Said to Gain Conditional EU Antitrust Approval for VMware Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Average Selling Price Could Rise to $925: Here's Why
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Could Be Powered by This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Bags Battery Certification; May Launch Soon: Details
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked: See Here
  7. Broadcom Said to Gain Conditional EU Antitrust Approval for VMware Deal
  8. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  10. Vivo Y35 Gets a Rs. 1,500 Price Cut in India: Check New Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Broadcom Said to Gain Conditional EU Antitrust Approval for VMware Deal
  2. Binance to Swap 750 Million Tether-Tron Token Pairs for Tether-Ether
  3. At Ubisoft Forward, Assassin’s Creed Mirage Promises a Return to Series' Roots
  4. UN Advocates for International AI Watchdog Body Similar to IAEA
  5. Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal Said to Get Blocked by US FTC
  6. EV Charger Makers Guardedly Look to Adopt Tesla Standard
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Details Tipped; Could Come With Minor Upgrades Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  8. AI Offers Exciting Opportunities, but Brings New Risks and Threats: Amitabh Kant
  9. DPI Framework Future of Digital Governance for India, World: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  10. CoWIN Data Breach: Government Responds, Says no Direct Breach of CoWIN App or Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.