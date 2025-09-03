Technology News
OKX Faces EUR 2.25 Million Fine By Dutch National Bank for Operating Without Registration

OKX fined EUR 2.25 million by Dutch central bank for AML violations as MiCA rules tighten crypto oversight across Europe.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 19:49 IST
OKX Faces EUR 2.25 Million Fine By Dutch National Bank for Operating Without Registration

Photo Credit: Unsplash/appshunter.io

Dutch central bank fines OKX EUR 2.25 million as Europe tightens AML and MiCA rules

Highlights
  • OKX fined EUR 2.25 million for violating Dutch AML rules
  • Crypto giants face penalties under Europe’s tougher MiCA oversight
  • MiCA makes compliance non-negotiable for Exchanges in the EU
The Dutch National Bank has fined crypto exchange OKX, amounting to EUR 2.25 million (approximately Rs. 21.9 crore) for operating in the Netherlands without a proper registration. The violation covers a timeline between July 2023 and August 2024, just before the introduction of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. Since 2020, Dutch law has mandated that crypto firms must be registered under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regime, and even major crypto firms are not exempt and must abide by the region's AML regulations. 

Crypto Exchange Penalised as Europe Enforces Stricter AML and MiCA Compliance

Operating under the legal name Aux Cayes Fintech Co. Ltd., OKX called the violation a “legacy registration matter”, noting the fine was reduced due to corrective actions taken, including transferring Dutch users to a European entity with a proper MiCA licence

OKX joins an increasing number of exchanges that Dutch regulators have sanctioned for compliance failures. Crypto.com was fined EUR 2.85 million (roughly Rs. 27.7 crore) and Kraken faced a EUR 4 million penalty (roughly Rs. 38.9 crore) under similar circumstances. 

This approach by the Dutch regulator highlights Europe's tougher stance on enforcement since the MiCA regulations went into effect. This is a signal by the regulators that compliance is not optional, and that even global giants will be fined if AML and registration standards are not met. 

Despite the fine, OKX now operates under a MiCA-compliant structure and intends to retain its whole Dutch market presence. A spokesperson said the customers remain unaffected, and the fine reflects a resolved issue rather than ongoing non-compliance. The company also stated that the penalty is a part of a transitional phase as the EU shifts to stricter oversight. 

This fine serves as a sharp reminder that pre-MiCA missteps can still carry consequences for crypto firms operating across Europe. Exchanges abroad must be proactive, ensuring early compliance with local AML regulations to avoid penalties. Even though regulatory frameworks evolve, this incident with OKX highlights the widening gap for non-compliant operators. 

Licensing and registration are completely non-negotiable, with the MiCA regulations in force. This fine showcases the seriousness of European regulators and the slim chances of a firm being granted a grace period. Crypto exchanges must align quickly with the regulatory requirements or risk becoming cautionary tales. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OKX exchange, MiCA, EU regulations, Dutch National Bank, Netherlands
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
World First: Why Google Gemini on the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series Is a Big Deal
Galaxy Watch8 Series and the Future of Preventive Wellness: How Antioxidant Tracking and AI Are Transforming Ageing and Everyday Health

