The Dutch National Bank has fined crypto exchange OKX, amounting to EUR 2.25 million (approximately Rs. 21.9 crore) for operating in the Netherlands without a proper registration. The violation covers a timeline between July 2023 and August 2024, just before the introduction of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. Since 2020, Dutch law has mandated that crypto firms must be registered under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regime, and even major crypto firms are not exempt and must abide by the region's AML regulations.

Crypto Exchange Penalised as Europe Enforces Stricter AML and MiCA Compliance

Operating under the legal name Aux Cayes Fintech Co. Ltd., OKX called the violation a “legacy registration matter”, noting the fine was reduced due to corrective actions taken, including transferring Dutch users to a European entity with a proper MiCA licence.

OKX joins an increasing number of exchanges that Dutch regulators have sanctioned for compliance failures. Crypto.com was fined EUR 2.85 million (roughly Rs. 27.7 crore) and Kraken faced a EUR 4 million penalty (roughly Rs. 38.9 crore) under similar circumstances.

This approach by the Dutch regulator highlights Europe's tougher stance on enforcement since the MiCA regulations went into effect. This is a signal by the regulators that compliance is not optional, and that even global giants will be fined if AML and registration standards are not met.

Despite the fine, OKX now operates under a MiCA-compliant structure and intends to retain its whole Dutch market presence. A spokesperson said the customers remain unaffected, and the fine reflects a resolved issue rather than ongoing non-compliance. The company also stated that the penalty is a part of a transitional phase as the EU shifts to stricter oversight.

This fine serves as a sharp reminder that pre-MiCA missteps can still carry consequences for crypto firms operating across Europe. Exchanges abroad must be proactive, ensuring early compliance with local AML regulations to avoid penalties. Even though regulatory frameworks evolve, this incident with OKX highlights the widening gap for non-compliant operators.

Licensing and registration are completely non-negotiable, with the MiCA regulations in force. This fine showcases the seriousness of European regulators and the slim chances of a firm being granted a grace period. Crypto exchanges must align quickly with the regulatory requirements or risk becoming cautionary tales.