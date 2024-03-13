Asus on Wednesday launched 2024 versions of Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) laptops in India. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED now comes with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU and has an OLED screen with a 2.8K resolution display. The latest Vivobook 15 is configured with an Intel Core U-series processors with 15.6-inch full-HD display. Both models run on Windows 11 Home and have MIL-STD 810H-certified durability. The Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 63Whr battery, while the Vivobook 15 has a 42Whr battery.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 price in India

Price of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,990, while the Vivobook 15 carries a starting price of Rs. 49,990. The Vivobook 15 comes in Cool Silver and Quiet Blue shades. The Zenbook S 13 OLED will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Asus e-shop as well as Asus Exclusive Stores and other aligned channel partners. The Vivobook 15 can be purchased through Asus-aligned channel partners and Asus e-shop.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also has Dolby Vision support and is based on the DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard. It runs on Windows 11 Home and packs up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, along with Intel graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4.0x4 M.2 SSD storage. It has a 180-degree hinge that enables users to experience the content from different angles.

Asus has equipped the Zenbook S 13 OLED with Harman Kardon-certified dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also has inbuilt microphone array. For input, the laptop comes with an ErgoSense touchpad. It has AiSense camera and an IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor. The laptop features a metal chassis and has MIL-STD 810H durability.

Connectivity options on the Zenbook S 13 OLED include dual-band Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a combo audio jack. It also carries 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports for charging and a standard HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop houses a 63Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of playback time on a single charge. Besides, the laptop measures 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9mm and weighs 1 kilogram.

Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) specifications

The Vivobook 15 also runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD(1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 250nits brightness, and 16:9 refresh rate. It is offered in Intel Core 5 120U and Intel Core 3 100U CPU options, along with Intel graphics, and up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop also has up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivobook 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo jack. The laptop also comes with a 720 pixel HD webcam with a physical shutter.

Asus has packed the Vivobook 15 with a 42WHr battery that supports 45W fast charging. The laptop measures 359.8x 232.9 x18.9mm and weighs 1.7 kilograms.

