Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Processor in India

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Processor in India

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 17:26 IST
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Processor in India

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED houses a 63Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging

Highlights
  • Vivobook 15 also runs on Windows 11 Home
  • They have MIL-STD 810H-certified durability
  • Vivobook 15 comes with a 42Whr battery
Advertisement

Asus on Wednesday launched 2024 versions of Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) laptops in India. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED now comes with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU and has an OLED screen with a 2.8K resolution display. The latest Vivobook 15 is configured with an Intel Core U-series processors with 15.6-inch full-HD display. Both models run on Windows 11 Home and have MIL-STD 810H-certified durability. The Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 63Whr battery, while the Vivobook 15 has a 42Whr battery.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 price in India

Price of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,990, while the Vivobook 15 carries a starting price of Rs. 49,990. The Vivobook 15 comes in Cool Silver and Quiet Blue shades. The Zenbook S 13 OLED will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Asus e-shop as well as Asus Exclusive Stores and other aligned channel partners. The Vivobook 15 can be purchased through Asus-aligned channel partners and Asus e-shop. 

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also has Dolby Vision support and is based on the DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard. It runs on Windows 11 Home and packs up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, along with Intel graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4.0x4 M.2 SSD storage. It has a 180-degree hinge that enables users to experience the content from different angles.

Asus has equipped the Zenbook S 13 OLED with Harman Kardon-certified dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also has inbuilt microphone array. For input, the laptop comes with an ErgoSense touchpad. It has AiSense camera and an IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor. The laptop features a metal chassis and has MIL-STD 810H durability.

Connectivity options on the Zenbook S 13 OLED include dual-band Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a combo audio jack. It also carries 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports for charging and a standard HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop houses a 63Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of playback time on a single charge. Besides, the laptop measures 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9mm and weighs 1 kilogram.

Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) specifications

The Vivobook 15 also runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD(1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 250nits brightness, and 16:9 refresh rate. It is offered in Intel Core 5 120U and Intel Core 3 100U CPU options, along with Intel graphics, and up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop also has up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivobook 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo jack. The laptop also comes with a 720 pixel HD webcam with a physical shutter.

Asus has packed the Vivobook 15 with a 42WHr battery that supports 45W fast charging. The laptop measures 359.8x 232.9 x18.9mm and weighs 1.7 kilograms.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Price in India, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Specifications, Vivobook 15, Vivobook 15 Price in India, Vivobook 15 Specifications, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Reportedly Tests Screen Mirroring Feature for External Displays on Pixel 8 Series
CoinDCX Launches KnowBitcoin Campaign to Fight ‘No Bitcoin’ Sentiment, Offers BTC Rewards

Related Stories

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Processor in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Details Announced: See Offers
  3. Samsung Said to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Rings Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  4. Vivo Y03 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App
  6. CoinDCX Launches Campaign to Fight 'No Bitcoin' Sentiment; Offers Rewards
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff
  2. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Processor in India
  3. Google Reportedly Tests Screen Mirroring Feature for External Displays on Pixel 8 Series
  4. Apple Announces 5 Apple Arcade Titles for April, Including 2 Spatial Games for Vision Pro
  5. CoinDCX Launches KnowBitcoin Campaign to Fight ‘No Bitcoin’ Sentiment, Offers BTC Rewards
  6. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 SoC, Camera, Battery, More Details Leaked; Said to Get Up to 16GB RAM
  7. CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions
  8. X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App
  9. OnePlus Ace 3V Design Teased; Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  10. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Announced Ahead of India Launch: See Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »