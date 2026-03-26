Dell has refreshed its commercial PC portfolio with a new lineup that includes Dell Pro notebooks, the Dell Pro 5 Micro desktop, Dell Pro Precision mobile and desktop workstations, Dell Pro P series monitors, and new accessories such as keyboards and mice. The updated range is said to focus on thinner, lighter designs and improved thermals. The devices support on-device AI workloads, while also delivering enterprise-grade security and manageability. It includes features such as quantum-resistant BIOS protection, enhanced root-of-trust security, standardised BIOS across platforms, and cloud-based Intel vPro provisioning for remote deployment.

Dell Pro Notebooks and Dell Pro Desktops Availability

The Dell Pro 14 Premium and Dell Pro 5 Micro desktops will be available starting March 31. The Dell Pro 3, Dell Pro 5, and Dell Pro 7 series laptops, including 14-inch and 16-inch models as well as 13-inch and 14-inch 2-in-1 variants, will launch in May this year.

The Dell Pro 5 Micro desktop will be available starting March 31.

Dell Pro Precision Workstations Availability

The Dell Pro Precision 7 with integrated graphics will also be available from March 31. The Dell Pro Precision 5S, Precision 5 and 7 mobile workstations, and Precision 9 T2, T4, and T6 desktop workstations will launch in May.

Dell Pro P Monitors Price, Availability

The Dell Pro P 34 USB-C Conferencing Monitor is priced at $779.99 (roughly Rs. 73,400), while the P 34 USB-C Webcam Monitor costs $729.99 (roughly Rs. 68,700). The Dell Pro P 27 USB-C Hub Monitor is priced at $379.99 (roughly Rs. 35,800). These monitors are currently available globally.

Dell Pro Accessories Price, Availability

The Dell Pro 7 Slim Keyboard and Mouse is priced at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 8,500), while the Pro 7 Silent Mouse costs $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800). The Pro 5 Wired Fingerprint ESS Mouse is priced at $44.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200).

The Dell Pro 7 Rechargeable Compact Keyboard and Mouse and Compact Mouse will be available from April 16.

Dell Pro Notebooks Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro Premium is offered with a 14-inch display, including an optional Tandem OLED panel. The Dell Pro 7 series comes in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes, including 2-in-1 variants, with Gorilla Glass touchscreens, up to 500 nits brightness, and optional OLED displays. The Dell Pro 5 series is available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, offering 400 nits and 500 nits panels along with optional OLED configurations. The Dell Pro 3 models are also offered in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with 400-nit and 500-nit display options.

The Dell Pro notebook lineup uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors, with support for on-device AI features and Copilot+ PC experiences. Higher-end models like the Pro Premium and Pro 7 offer both Intel and AMD options for more demanding tasks, while the Pro 5 series allows businesses to choose from different processor, memory, storage, and display configurations. The Pro 3 series focuses on simpler setups for everyday work.

Dell Pro 7 14 2-in-1

Photo Credit: Dell

Across the range, Dell has also introduced a modular design to improve cooling and support different processor platforms more efficiently. The Pro Premium 14-inch model is up to 7 percent thinner than its predecessor and features a magnesium alloy chassis in a magnetite finish, along with an 8-megapixel HDR camera for video calls. Meanwhile, the Pro 7 series, available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes with 2-in-1 options, is up to 18 percent thinner than the previous generation and uses an aluminium build with mini-LED backlit keyboards designed to improve battery efficiency.

The Dell Pro 5 series comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and is up to 12 percent thinner than its predecessor and up to 21 percent thinner than competing designs. It also includes a 70Wh battery for longer usage. The Pro 3 models target entry-level business users, starting at 1.3kg, and offer Wi-Fi 7, optional WWAN connectivity, and long battery life.

Dell Pro Desktops Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro 5 Micro is a compact desktop, said to be designed for setups with limited space. It supports USB Type-C power delivery up to 100W and can be powered directly through compatible monitors, which helps reduce cable clutter. It is also positioned as Dell's first mainstream Copilot+ desktop, offering up to 50 TOPS NPU for on-device AI tasks, along with support for memory speeds of up to 7200 MT/s for smoother multitasking.

Dell Pro Precision Workstations Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision lineup is said to be aimed at professionals working on AI, simulations, rendering, and CAD workloads. The Precision 5S is positioned as Dell's thinnest and lightest entry mobile workstation, starting at 1.4kg, and is available in 14-inch and 16-inch options. It comes with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips paired with Intel Arc Pro graphics or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors with Radeon Pro graphics. It also supports up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s LPCAMM2 memory and carries ISV certifications for professional applications.

Dell Pro Precision 5 Series

Photo Credit: Dell

The Precision 5 and 7 mobile workstations are equipped with NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs to handle more demanding AI and rendering tasks. Meanwhile, the Precision 9 desktop workstations are designed for high-end workloads, offering up to 15 PCIe slots and support for up to five 300W NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs.

Dell Pro P Monitors Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro P monitor lineup includes 34-inch and 27-inch models with USB-C hub functionality. The 34-inch options include a USB-C Conferencing Monitor and a USB-C Webcam Monitor, both designed for multitasking on larger screens. The conferencing model adds a Sony Starvis 5-megapixel HDR camera that works well in low light, along with AI auto-framing, dual beamforming microphones with AI noise cancellation, a mechanical privacy shutter, and Windows Hello support. It is also certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The webcam model offers similar display and camera capabilities but does not include built-in speakers or microphones.

Meanwhile, the 27-inch USB-C Hub Monitor comes with an FHD IPS panel, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for daisy chaining up to four displays, making it suitable for multi-monitor setups. All models are TÜV Rheinland 4-star certified for eye comfort.

Across the lineup, the monitors include USB-C hub connectivity to simplify desk setups. They also support Silent Firmware Update, which runs updates faster during idle time without interruptions.

Dell Pro Accessories Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro 5 Wired Fingerprint ESS Mouse offers hardware-level Enhanced Sign-in Security with support for Windows Hello authentication. The Dell Pro 7 Slim Keyboard and Mouse provide quiet typing and silent clicks with precise tracking, along with a claimed battery life of up to 48 months for the keyboard and 36 months for the mouse.

The Dell Pro 7 Rechargeable Compact Keyboard and Mouse feature a compact design and use supercapacitor technology. A five-second charge is said to deliver a full day of use, while a full charge in under five minutes is said to offer up to three months of keyboard usage and up to 1.5 months for the mouse. The mouse is also claimed to be the world's lightest non-lithium-ion rechargeable mouse.