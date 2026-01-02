Dell may be set to reverse course on one of its most debated branding decisions. According to a new report, the company is preparing to bring back the XPS branding just a year after retiring it in favour of a simplified Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max lineup. Sources claim that the company has already showcased an updated XPS lineup during CES 2026 pre-briefings, though the company has yet to confirm the move. We can expect to learn more about Dell's plans next week when CES begins.

Dell's Anticipated XPS Laptop Revival

Dell is preparing to revive its iconic XPS branding, according to a new report by VideoCardz. The move comes just a year after Dell quietly retired the XPS name in favour of a simplified lineup built around Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max tiers. Sources cited by the report claim that Dell has already presented an updated XPS lineup during CES 2026 pre-briefings and could make the announcement official at the event next week.

The company has yet to announce any plans to resurrect its XPS branding. If the report is accurate, it would represent a clear shift from the strategy Dell outlined at CES 2025, when the company retired the XPS name and introduced a new Premium tier as its intended replacement.

This change became more apparent in mid-2025, when Dell launched the Dell 14 Premium and Dell 16 Premium laptops. These devices effectively replaced the XPS 14 and XPS 16 in Dell's consumer lineup. The Premium series was presented as its new top-tier consumer range, which has been associated with the XPS series.

The possible revival of the XPS brand indicates that Dell may have reassessed the importance of the long-established name, which continues to carry strong brand recognition among both consumers and professional users.

While specifications remain under wraps, the timing of the presentation hints at the use of Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 300 Panther Lake processors, which Intel is expected to unveil on January 5. Dell could also offer XPS models powered by AMD and Qualcomm chips, continuing the multi-platform approach seen in recent years.

Dell last refreshed its XPS lineup in 2024. The Dell XPS 13 was launched in India in October 2024, following its global debut in September. The laptop featured Intel Core Ultra Lunar Lake processors, AI-focused hardware, and long battery life. Dell claimed up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge, alongside support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

In India, the Dell XPS 13 9350 launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,81,990. It offered multiple display options, including full-HD+ IPS, Quad-HD+ IPS, and tandem OLED touchscreen variants. The laptop supported up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. It also included Intel AI Boost NPU support, a dedicated Copilot key, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.