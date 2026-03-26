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Oppo K15 Pro Series to Launch in China in April Alongside Oppo Watch X3 Mini, Enco Clip 2

Here's what we know about the upcoming Oppo K15 Pro series, which will arrive in China in the first week of April.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2026 13:46 IST
Oppo K15 Pro Series to Launch in China in April Alongside Oppo Watch X3 Mini, Enco Clip 2

The Oppo K13 Turbo series is equipped with built-in active cooling fans

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Highlights
  • Oppo K15 Pro and K15 Pro+ will launch in China on April 1
  • The handsets will be equipped with active cooling fans
  • The Oppo K15 Pro could be equipped with am 8,000mAh battery
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The Oppo K15 Pro series will soon be launched in China, according to the company. The smartphone maker has now confirmed that it will introduce new Oppo K15 Pro models in the first week of April. The handsets will also be accompanied with new accessories, the Oppo Watch X3 Mini, and the Oppo Enco Clip 2. The company recently launched new smartphones in the Oppo K14 series in India earlier this month, so it's unclear whether the Oppo K15 Pro models will make their way to the country in the near future.

Oppo K15 Pro Series Will Launch in China on April 1

In a post on Weibo, the company has confirmed that the Oppo K15 Pro series, which is said to comprise the Oppo K15 Pro and the Oppo K15 Pro+, will launch in China on April 1. Teasers posted by the company also reveal that the Oppo K15 Pro lineup will be equipped with active cooling fans, and confirms that these handsets will be aimed at mobile gamers, like the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro.

Alongside the Oppo K15 Pro series, the company will also launch the Oppo Watch X3 Mini, which is a smaller version of the Oppo Watch X3, and the Oppo Enco Clip 2 in China on the same date. The company's teaser confirms that the Oppo Enco Clip 2 will be tuned by Danish audio firm Dynaudio. 

Thanks to leaks that surfaced over the past few months, we know that the Oppo K15 Pro might arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip. It is also expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED screen. Other specifications revealed via the same tipster include a 50-megapixel rear camera and a "large" battery.

The Oppo K15 Pro was previously believed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which sits below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC that powers most flagship smartphones in 2026. at the time a tipster had claimed that Oppo would equip the handset with an 8,000mAh battery.

In China, the predecessor to the Oppo K15 Pro would be the K13 Turbo Pro (the Oppo K14 series was not introduced in the country) and that handset has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, a 6.80-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and a vapour chamber cooling system. The handset also has IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for water resistance.

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Further reading: Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro Plus, Oppo Watch X3 Mini, Oppo Enco Clip 2, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
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