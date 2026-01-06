Technology News
English Edition

Dell XPS Laptops Make a Comeback at CES 2026 as Company Refreshes Alienware Laptop Lineup

The new XPS models are claimed to deliver substantial gains in AI and graphics performance over the previous generation.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 January 2026 09:00 IST
Dell XPS Laptops Make a Comeback at CES 2026 as Company Refreshes Alienware Laptop Lineup

Photo Credit: Dell

The new Dell XPS 14 and 16 feature the XPS logo more prominently on the lid

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • XPS 14 and XPS 16 models use Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors
  • Alienware has brought anti-glare OLED screens to existing models
  • Dell also teased ultra-slim and entry-level Alienware gaming laptops
Advertisement

Dell Technologies announced a strategic expansion of its consumer and gaming portfolio at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday. As part of its showcase, the company is bringing back its XPS lineup, comprising the XPS 14 and XPS 16 models, with an all-new design language. Dell's Alienware portfolio, meanwhile, has also been expanded to cater to a wider range of gamers, from top-of-the-line gaming laptops and CPUs to entry-level and ultra-slim machines.

Dell XPS 14, XPS 16 Reintroduced

After pivoting to a simplified branding last year, Dell has reintroduced the XPS brand, unveiling the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops at CES 2026. The refreshed lineup is claimed to bring a renewed focus on premium materials, portability, and all-day battery life. The laptops have a CNC-machined aluminium chassis and feature the XPS logo placed prominently on the lid.

As per the company, the new models are its thinnest XPS laptops yet, measuring just 14.6mm in thickness. They are also said to be significantly lighter than their predecessors.

dell ces xps 2 Dell

Dell claims the new XPS lineup is thinner and lighter than the previous generation
Photo Credit: Dell

Both the Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 sport tandem OLED 2K LCD screen options and are powered by brand-new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which are set to be announced at the tech trade show. The processor is paired with integrated Intel Arc graphics featuring 12 Xe cores. The company claims substantial gains in AI and graphics performance over the previous generation, along with a suite of Copilot+ PC features.

For thermal management, the XPS laptops are equipped with an overhauled thermal system, which comprises large and thin fans for a quieter operation. In terms of battery life, the company claims key upgrades. The XPS lineup is teased to deliver up to 27 hours of Netflix streaming and more than 40 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Dell said the XPS 14 and XPS 16 will begin shipping in select markets in March 2026, with prices expected to be announced closer to the launch window. The company also confirmed that the XPS 13 will be introduced later in the year as the most affordable model in the refreshed XPS lineup.

Alienware Expands Its Gaming Lineup

Apart from XPS, Dell has also expanded its Alienware laptops with several entry-level gaming laptops, performance-oriented models, and new ultra-slim designs. To begin with, the Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51, and Alienware 18-Area 51 models have been refreshed with new Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

dell ces alienware 16 Dell

The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 has been refreshed with an anti-glare OLED screen
Photo Credit: Dell

The company has also introduced anti-glare OLED screens on Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 16X Aurora models. Dell claims that the new panels can reduce reflections caused by traditional OLED displays, while retaining fast response times and deep black levels. In terms of specifications, the refreshed Alienware models with OLED screens will feature HDR TrueBlack 500 certification, 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, VESA HDR ClearMR 9000 certification, and 620 nits peak HDR brightness.

For desktop enthusiasts, Dell has also announced plans to refresh the flagship Alienware Area-51 desktop in early 2026, with AMD Ryzen 9000X3D-series CPUs. It will feature 3D V-Cache technology for enhanced performance in games and simulations.

The refreshed Dell Alienware 16 Area-51, Alienware 18 Area-51, and 16X Aurora models will be released in Q1 2026, with regional availability to follow. The Alienware Area-51 Desktop will be available in February 2026. Pricing details, however, remain under wraps.

New Ultra-Slim and Entry-Level Options

Alongside the refreshed models, the company has also announced two new laptop categories under the Alienware brand.

dell ces ulta slim Dell

Dell's upcoming ultra-slim and affordable Alienware models
Photo Credit: Dell

The first is an ultra-slim Alienware gaming laptop, measuring 17mm in thickness, which is claimed to be 50 percent smaller in volume compared to the current Alienware 16-inch Area-51 models. The unnamed laptop will be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch size options, and feature a redesigned internal layout and updated thermals that are claimed to be optimised for slimmer chassis constraints.

Alienware is also preparing a new entry-level gaming laptop, which is said to offer strong gaming at accessible price points. More details about the product are expected to be announced in the future.

Alienware 16 Area-51 Laptop

Alienware 16 Area-51 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9
RAM 16GB
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Weight 3.40 kg
Alienware 18 Area-51 Laptop

Alienware 18 Area-51 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 18.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9
RAM 16GB
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080
Weight 4.34 kg
Dell Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Weight 2.49 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Dell XPS 14, Dell XPS 16, Dell XPS 14 specifications, Dell XPS 16 specifications, Dell Alienware, Alienware, Alienware 16 Area 51, Alienware 16 Area 51 specifications, Alienware 18 Area 51, Alienware 18 Area 51 specifications, CES 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
CES 2026: Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X2 Plus Chipset for Copilot+ PCs

Related Stories

Dell XPS Laptops Make a Comeback at CES 2026 as Company Refreshes Alienware Laptop Lineup
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  4. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  5. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Samsungâ Galaxy Book 6 With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26+Bags BIS Certification Ahead of Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Pad 3 With 12,200mAh Battery, 2.8K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon's Alexa+ AI Assistant Arrives on Alexa.com to Take On ChatGPT, Gemini
  4. Samsung​ Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Book 6 With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Launched at CES 2026
  5. MSI Refreshes Prestige Series, Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair Laptop Lineups at CES 2026: Availability, Features
  6. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 12,000mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  7. Arc Raiders Said to Have Sold Over 12 Million Copies, Reached New Player Record
  8. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip: Price, Features
  9. CES 2026: Gemini for Google TV Gets Upgraded With Nano Banana’s Image Editing Feature
  10. Honor Power 2 Launched With Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Elite SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »