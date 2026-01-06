Dell Technologies announced a strategic expansion of its consumer and gaming portfolio at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday. As part of its showcase, the company is bringing back its XPS lineup, comprising the XPS 14 and XPS 16 models, with an all-new design language. Dell's Alienware portfolio, meanwhile, has also been expanded to cater to a wider range of gamers, from top-of-the-line gaming laptops and CPUs to entry-level and ultra-slim machines.

Dell XPS 14, XPS 16 Reintroduced

After pivoting to a simplified branding last year, Dell has reintroduced the XPS brand, unveiling the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops at CES 2026. The refreshed lineup is claimed to bring a renewed focus on premium materials, portability, and all-day battery life. The laptops have a CNC-machined aluminium chassis and feature the XPS logo placed prominently on the lid.

As per the company, the new models are its thinnest XPS laptops yet, measuring just 14.6mm in thickness. They are also said to be significantly lighter than their predecessors.

Dell claims the new XPS lineup is thinner and lighter than the previous generation

Photo Credit: Dell

Both the Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 sport tandem OLED 2K LCD screen options and are powered by brand-new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which are set to be announced at the tech trade show. The processor is paired with integrated Intel Arc graphics featuring 12 Xe cores. The company claims substantial gains in AI and graphics performance over the previous generation, along with a suite of Copilot+ PC features.

For thermal management, the XPS laptops are equipped with an overhauled thermal system, which comprises large and thin fans for a quieter operation. In terms of battery life, the company claims key upgrades. The XPS lineup is teased to deliver up to 27 hours of Netflix streaming and more than 40 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Dell said the XPS 14 and XPS 16 will begin shipping in select markets in March 2026, with prices expected to be announced closer to the launch window. The company also confirmed that the XPS 13 will be introduced later in the year as the most affordable model in the refreshed XPS lineup.

Alienware Expands Its Gaming Lineup

Apart from XPS, Dell has also expanded its Alienware laptops with several entry-level gaming laptops, performance-oriented models, and new ultra-slim designs. To begin with, the Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51, and Alienware 18-Area 51 models have been refreshed with new Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 has been refreshed with an anti-glare OLED screen

Photo Credit: Dell

The company has also introduced anti-glare OLED screens on Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 16X Aurora models. Dell claims that the new panels can reduce reflections caused by traditional OLED displays, while retaining fast response times and deep black levels. In terms of specifications, the refreshed Alienware models with OLED screens will feature HDR TrueBlack 500 certification, 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, VESA HDR ClearMR 9000 certification, and 620 nits peak HDR brightness.

For desktop enthusiasts, Dell has also announced plans to refresh the flagship Alienware Area-51 desktop in early 2026, with AMD Ryzen 9000X3D-series CPUs. It will feature 3D V-Cache technology for enhanced performance in games and simulations.

The refreshed Dell Alienware 16 Area-51, Alienware 18 Area-51, and 16X Aurora models will be released in Q1 2026, with regional availability to follow. The Alienware Area-51 Desktop will be available in February 2026. Pricing details, however, remain under wraps.

New Ultra-Slim and Entry-Level Options

Alongside the refreshed models, the company has also announced two new laptop categories under the Alienware brand.

Dell's upcoming ultra-slim and affordable Alienware models

Photo Credit: Dell

The first is an ultra-slim Alienware gaming laptop, measuring 17mm in thickness, which is claimed to be 50 percent smaller in volume compared to the current Alienware 16-inch Area-51 models. The unnamed laptop will be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch size options, and feature a redesigned internal layout and updated thermals that are claimed to be optimised for slimmer chassis constraints.

Alienware is also preparing a new entry-level gaming laptop, which is said to offer strong gaming at accessible price points. More details about the product are expected to be announced in the future.