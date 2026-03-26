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Apple's iPad (2026) Seemingly Confirmed as Listing for Screen Protector Surfaces Online: Report

Apple is expected to equip the iPad (2026) with an A18 chip, which means it is expected to arrive with support for Apple Intelligence.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2026 16:50 IST
Apple's iPad (2026) Seemingly Confirmed as Listing for Screen Protector Surfaces Online: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple last refreshed the iPad in 2025

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Highlights
  • Apple's next iPad model could be launched globally soon
  • A leaked screen protector listing suggests it has a 11-inch screen
  • Apple could equip the iPad (2026) with an A18 chip
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Apple's iPad (2025) was launched in India and global markets last year, along with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, and the company is expected to launch the tablet's successor in the near future. A refreshed version of the standard iPad model, which is the only model that doesn't support Apple Intelligence, could soon be launched with a newer chipset and support for on-device AI features, according to a listing from a accessory brand. Recent reports suggest that the 12th generation iPad is not expected to arrive with major design changes, or other specification upgrades.

Listing for iPad (2026) Screen Protector on ESR Website Also Mentions of A18 Chip

Accessory brand ESR briefly listed a screen protector for a new iPad model that was spotted by GSMArena, before the listing was taken down. The publication managed to snag a couple of screenshots of the product, which also included an image of what appears to be last year's iPad (2025) model in the Blue colourway, along with the text "iPad 11" (A18) 2026".

This tells us nearly everything we need to know about the upcoming tablet. Many Apple products have been spotted on the websites of accessory makers, well before Apple actually unveils those models. The listing on ESR's website states that the iPad will be equipped with a 11-inch screen, which is likely to be a Liquid Retina display.

It's also worth noting that the lisitng for the 12th generation iPad also claims that the screen protector for the new iPad model will be compatible with two older models, the 11th Gen model that arrived in 2025, and the 10th Gen model that was introduced in 2022.

Apple is also expected to equip the next iPad model with an A18 chip. This is the same processor that made its debut on the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus, and it offers support for Apple Intelligence. With the upgrade from the 4nm A16 Bionic to the more advanced 3nm A18 chip, the company could finally support Apple Intelligence on the standard iPad. Both the iPad Air and iPad Pro already have Apple Intelligence features.

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Further reading: Apple, iPad, iPad 2026, iPad 12th Gen
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
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