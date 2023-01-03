Dell unveiled three new monitors based on LG Display's IPS Black technology ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The new products include Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor, Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor and Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub monitor. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K, as the name suggests, offers a 6K resolution display with VESA Display HDR 600. It features dual 14W speakers and has an inbuilt dual gain HDR 4K Webcam. The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub and Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub monitors share identical specifications. Alongside the monitors, the American tech brand has also announced a new gaming controller concept called Concept Nyx that allows users to access gaming libraries across multiple devices and screens simultaneously.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K, Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub, Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub price, availability

Dell has not announced the pricing for the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K it launched ahead of CES 2023 yet. However, the brand confirmed that it will be available for purchase in the first half of this year. The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor comes with a starting price tag of $1,329 (roughly Rs. 1,10,100) and the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub monitor's price starts at $1,259 (roughly Rs. 1,04,300). Both models will be available starting January 31.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K specifications

The new Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor works based on LG Display's IPS black technology and offers a maximum contrast ratio of 2,000:1, instead of the normal 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It has a 32-inch panel with 3,456 x 6,144 pixels resolutions and 99 percent coverage of the P-3 colour gamut. It gets an adjustable tilt. The panel also supports VESA DisplayHDR and has a 160-degree viewing angle.

It is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems and can be connected to two PC sources simultaneously for multitasking. For video conferencing, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor offers an inbuilt dual gain HDR 4K webcam. It supports features like auto framing, light adjustments, automatic safe shutter and includes an echo cancellation mic. The monitor also packs dual 14W speakers. For connectivity, it has DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4 ports with up to 140W power delivery.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub and Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub

The new UltraSharp monitors are also based on the IPS Black technology and feature tilt for improved viewing angles. The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor has a curved WQHD display with 1,440x 3,440 pixels resolution, 2,000:1 contrast ratio and ComfortView Plus low blue light solution. The monitors support 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It allows users to connect and display content from two PCs using Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features. It also has integrated dual speakers with 5W output.

With the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub (U4323QE) monitor, users can connect one PC to the monitor and split it into up to four full-HD screen partitions. The 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) monitor also allows you to connect up to four different PCs to the monitor, view all four inputs and switch between them using KVM. It features USB Type-C and USB Type-A charging ports with up to 90W power delivery.

Dell Concept Nyx

Besides the monitors, Dell and its subsidiary Alienware have showcased a new version of the Concept Nyx. The device would compete with the likes of Google Stadia and Amazon Luna once launched. It could replace controllers and would allow wireless streaming of games to a variety of screens. The prototype has a design similar to the Xbox Series X controller. It comes with a fingerprint reader and supports voice commands. Dell confirmed that it is testing different haptics and self-adjusting variable resistance thumb sticks as well.

The Concept Nyx comes with inbuilt Wi-Fi connectivity and features X-triggers for sensory feedback, shift buttons, scroll buttons and a touchpad. It would allow users to view messaging apps, emails, movies or games on split screens. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistance, it aims to assist people to interact in physical and virtual space simultaneously.

The new device can be used to play two games at the same. Also, it can be connected to multiple wireless headsets as well. The dashboard will display the game status of your friends and allow users to access their games.

