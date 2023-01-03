Technology News
  Apple AirPods Lite in Development, Will Compete With Cheaper Alternatives: Report

The starting price for Apple AirPods Pro in India is Rs. 20,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2023 21:18 IST
Apple “AirPods Lite” is said to be priced lower than other AirPods variants

Highlights
  • Apple Airpods are highly popular accessories
  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) were released in 2022
  • The variant included improved features over its predecessors

Apple is reportedly working on "Airpods Lite." The company currently offers four different AirPods models, from the upgraded AirPods Max to the second-generation AirPods. Additionally, even though AirPods have gained a lot of popularity, they are not exactly inexpensive. Therefore, the tech giant is said to be working on a new variation to compete with less expensive wireless earbuds. The starting price for Apple AirPods Pro in India is Rs.20,999. Despite being highly popular accessories, demand for AirPods is predicted to decline by 2023.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu claims that Apple has begun developing "AirPods Lite". The analyst reportedly believes that shipments of AirPods will fall from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. This is said to be partly because of "soft AirPods 3 demand" and the possibility that Apple won't introduce new AirPods this year.

Although Pu described in a note that the "lower priced product" is said to compete with non-Apple earbuds, it is currently unknown what exactly this product is and what features it will offer. The report notes that Apple has kept the previous version AirPods 2 in stock at a cheaper price of $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700) after the launch of AirPods 3 in 2021, whereas AirPods 3 cost $169 (roughly Rs. 14,000). These "AirPods Lite" are probably going to be cheaper than $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700) in price. Apple might also simply lower the cost of the second-generation AirPods even further, perhaps to $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200), as another possibility.

The second generation AirPods Pro was released by Apple in 2022 with a number of improvements, such as better noise cancellation and a new charging case and the U1 chip for Precision Finding.

There are no speculations yet of Apple's regular AirPods and even the more expensive AirPods Max headphones receiving an update any time soon. In India, the Apple AirPods Max was first introduced in December 2020. Even though the AirPods Max 2 aren't even yet out, Apple received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2022 that might allude to a new AirPods Max Smart Case. Reportedly, the new casing might contain access to interior space for the headphones. A magnetic clasp could also be added to the new housing, according to the report.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple Airpods, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
