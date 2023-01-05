Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop was announced by the company at CES 2023. According to Asus, it is the world's first 3D OLED mobile workstation. It sports a step-wise design with slim bezels, allowing enough room for air vents. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPU. The company has also revealed several new TUF Gaming laptops, including the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17, and Asus TUF Gaming A15/A17. Asus is yet to reveal details about the pricing availability of these upcoming laptops.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED specifications, features

The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED sports a 16-inch 3.2K 3D OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with the Asus Spatial Vision technology to seamlessly convert 2D content into 3D visuals without the need for glasses or headsets. The company will offer a variant with a traditional 2D OLED touchscreen. This Asus laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPU. It also gets up to 64GB of upgradable high-speed RAM.

It features a stylus-compatible haptic touchpad and the Asus Dial rotary control. There are also dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED comes with IceCool Pro thermal technology. Asus also expects to launch an updated ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED family laptop with a pro-certified Nvidia RTX laptop GPU in Q2 of 2023.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition specifications, features

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition gets an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series CPU, up to a Radeon RDNA3 GPU, and AMD Smart Access Graphics. There is a Quad-HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. For improved heat dissipation, this gaming laptop features 84-blade Arc Flow Fans and up to seven heat pipes. It gets up to 2TB of onboard storage and DDR5 RAM. The laptop packs a 90Wh battery with USB-C Power Delivery support. The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition offers Dolby Atmos support and two-way AI noise-cancellation.

Asus TUF Gaming F15, TUF Gaming F17, TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A17 specifications, features

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) and TUF Gaming F17 (2023) are powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, whereas the TUF Gaming A15 (2023) and TUF Gaming A17 (2023) pack an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series processor. These gaming laptops are equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series dedicated graphics cards. All four models feature a MUX Switch with Nvidia Advanced Optimus technologies, which allows the laptop to bypass its integrated graphics when gaming for improved performance. They are equipped with dual 84-blade Arc Flow Fans, like the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition.

