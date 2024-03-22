Technology News
Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024) and MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) are confirmed to be priced under Rs. 60,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Pre-orders for the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro are scheduled to start on March 25

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro will go on sale via Amazon
  • Pre-orders for the Honor Pad 9 are currently live on Amazon
  • The laptops are confirmed to be priced under Rs. 60,000
Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024) and MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) are confirmed to go on sale in India starting April first week. Ahead of the official debut, the company has revealed the pre-order offers for the latest laptops. The reservations for the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro will begin on March 25 exclusively through Amazon. Both MagicBook Pro models are confirmed to run on 13th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor and pack a 60Whr battery.

Pre-orders for the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro are scheduled to start on March 25 through Amazon. The sales of the new models will begin in the first week of April. They are confirmed to be priced under Rs. 60,000.

The Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro are claimed to be available at a starting price tag of Rs. 49,990 (inclusive of bank offer) in the country. This price tag includes a Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount for purchases made using HDFC and SBI credit cards. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for six months and an additional exchange offer worth Rs. 2,000. The brand is also offering shoppers a free one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Honor Pad 9 are currently live on Amazon. The sale is scheduled to commence on March 28.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024) and MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) are confirmed to ship with 13th generation Intel Core i5 H-series CPUs, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptops get Windows 11 Home pre-installed and include backlit keyboards. They pack a 60Whr battery that is said to deliver up to 11.5 hours of 1080p video playback time on a single charge.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
