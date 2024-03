Lenovo on Tuesday announced that it was refreshing its Legion series of gaming laptops in the country with the latest processors and graphics cards from Intel and Nvidia, respectively. The new Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 7i feature up to 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs. These laptops run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and can be charged from zero to 80 percent within 30 minutes, according to the company.

Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i and Legion Pro 7i price in India

The price of the Lenovo Legion 5i starts at Rs. 1,29,990 in India, while the Legion Pro 5i begins at Rs. 1,57,990. Meanwhile, the base configurations of the Lenovo Legion 7i and the Legion Pro 7i will set you back by Rs. 1,77,990 and Rs. 3,24,990, respectively. The company will also allow buyers in select cities in the country to purchase a custom configuration for its refreshed Lenovo Legion models via its website.

Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i and Legion Pro 7i specifications

All four models in Lenovo's refreshed Legion gaming laptop lineup sport up to 16-inch PureSight displays with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. They run on Windows 11 Pro and are equipped with up to 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPUs and Lenovo's dedicated LA1 AI chip, along with up to 32GB of RAM. The Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs, while the 'Pro' models are available with up to RTX 4090 GPUs.

You get up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage on the new Lenovo Legion laptops. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, along with up to four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The standard and pro models pack 80Whr and 100Whr batteries, respectively.

These laptops are equipped with a full-HD camera and two 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio and Dolby Atmos, They feature Lenovo's TrueStrike gaming keyboard with RGB lighting for individual keys. The Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion Pro 5i both weigh 2.5kg and measure 363.4x260.4x26.75mm, while the Legion 7i and the Legion Pro 7i measure 363.4x262.15x25.9mm and weigh 2.8kg, according to the company.

