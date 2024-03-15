Honor Pad 9 was globally unveiled at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February alongside the Honor MagicBook Pro 16. Now the tablet is making its way to India. An official online listing of the upcoming model has revealed key details including design and specifications. The Indian variant of the Honor Pad 9 will likely be similar to its global counterpart. HTech has yet to confirm the launch date in the country for the tablet.

An Amazon microsite for the Honor Pad 9 has gone live in India, confirming the imminent launch of the device and its Amazon availability. HTech Joint Managing Director CP Khandelwal (@cp_khandelwal) also teased the upcoming launch of the tablet in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and added that it will come with a free Bluetooth keyboard.

Get hyped, India! Prepare for the launch of the HONOR Pad 9.



With a FREE BT keyboard, a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate, and a captivating 2.5K immersive 12.1 inch display, HONOR Pad 9 is set to redefine your tech experience!

STAY TUNED for the big reveal! #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/mhOuVts1R8 — CP Khandelwal (@cp_khandelwal) March 14, 2024

The microsite for the Honor Pad 9 reveals several key features of the Indian variant of the tablet. Most details are similar to its global counterpart, including the design. The Pad 9 is seen with a large flat display with a front camera placed centrally within the bezel. The rear camera module is also centred on the back panel to offer a symmetrical look.

Honor Pad 9 will feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness level. The company also confirmed that similar to its global version, the Indian variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It will paired with 8GB of RAM alongside an additional 8GB of vRAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet will ship with MagicOS 7.2 and pack an 8,300mAh battery.

The Honor Pad 9 is said to be ultra-thin and have a metallic finish. The tablet will measure 6.96mm in thickness and weigh 555g. It is also confirmed to launch in India in a Space shade. The tablet is also confirmed to get eight speakers with bidirectional voice enhancement technology and background noise cancellation.

