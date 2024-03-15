Technology News

Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed via Amazon Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed

Honor Pad 9 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 11:34 IST
Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed via Amazon Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad 9 is confirmed to launch in a Space shade in India

Highlights
  • Honor Pad 9 will sport a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen
  • The tablet will ship with MagicOS 7.2
  • The Honor Pad 9 will carry a 8,300mAh battery
Advertisement

Honor Pad 9 was globally unveiled at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February alongside the Honor MagicBook Pro 16. Now the tablet is making its way to India. An official online listing of the upcoming model has revealed key details including design and specifications. The Indian variant of the Honor Pad 9 will likely be similar to its global counterpart. HTech has yet to confirm the launch date in the country for the tablet.

An Amazon microsite for the Honor Pad 9 has gone live in India, confirming the imminent launch of the device and its Amazon availability. HTech Joint Managing Director CP Khandelwal (@cp_khandelwal) also teased the upcoming launch of the tablet in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and added that it will come with a free Bluetooth keyboard.

The microsite for the Honor Pad 9 reveals several key features of the Indian variant of the tablet. Most details are similar to its global counterpart, including the design. The Pad 9 is seen with a large flat display with a front camera placed centrally within the bezel. The rear camera module is also centred on the back panel to offer a symmetrical look.

Honor Pad 9 will feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness level. The company also confirmed that similar to its global version, the Indian variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It will paired with 8GB of RAM alongside an additional 8GB of vRAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet will ship with MagicOS 7.2 and pack an 8,300mAh battery.

The Honor Pad 9 is said to be ultra-thin and have a metallic finish. The tablet will measure 6.96mm in thickness and weigh 555g. It is also confirmed to launch in India in a Space shade. The tablet is also confirmed to get eight speakers with bidirectional voice enhancement technology and background noise cancellation.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Pad 9

Honor Pad 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Pad 9, Honor Pad 9 India launch, Honor Pad 9 specifications, Honor, HonorTech, HTech
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report
Google I/O 2024 Set to Take Place on May 14: Android 15, Pixel 8a, More Expected

Related Stories

Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed via Amazon Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases New Launch in India on April 3: Here's What It Could Be
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 RAM, Storage Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  4. Paytm Gets Third-Party UPI App License as Banking Unit Halts Operation
  5. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  6. Apple Issuing iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds to Factories: Report
  7. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Acquires Startup DarwinAI, Could Fuel Tim Cook’s AI Vision
  2. Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed via Amazon Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. Google I/O 2024 Set to Take Place on May 14: Android 15, Pixel 8a, More Expected
  4. Paytm Gets Third-Party UPI App License From NPCI as Payments Bank Ceases Operations
  5. iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM; Storage Specification Also Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Motorola to Launch Something New in India on April 3; Could be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  8. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »