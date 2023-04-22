Honor expanded its existing MagicBook series of laptops in India recently with the launch of Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) and the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) models in the country. The devices come with advanced specifications and features over their predecessors. Both models are powered by 12th Generation Intel processors and are offered in two different storage configurations each. The devices also pack the same battery units, while the most notable difference lies in their display panel sizes. The laptops are available for sale in the country and we discuss their pricing and specifications below.

Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) price in India, availability

The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) starts at a price of Rs. 48,990 in India, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 51,990.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) is marked at Rs. 50,990, while the high-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 53,990.

Both laptop models are available for purchase in India through Amazon, with some additional bank offers and discounts of up to Rs, 2,500.

Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) specifications, features

Display panels of both laptops offer an aspect ratio of 16:10 with a peak brightness of up to 300 nits. The Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) sports a 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS screen with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) model comes with a 16-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by Intel's 12th gen Core i5-12450H processor, the laptops come with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM options and 512GB of SSD storage, which is extendable up to 1TB.

This new 2023 MagicBook series of laptops pack a 60Whr battery unit each with 65W Type-C fast charger support. The devices also include one webcam, 2 USB Type-A ports, one HDMI, and a USB Type-C port. They also have a fingerprint scanner for security. The MagicBook X16 model is equipped with a dedicated numpad.

The laptops consist of aluminium metal bodies and backlit keyboards. The MagicBook X14 weighs 1.43 kilograms and measures 16.5mm in thickness, while the MagicBook X16 weighs 1.75 kilograms with 17.9mm thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.