Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) was launched in India on January 13. This refreshed model shares most features and specifications with the 2023 model, which was introduced in the country in April 2023. The MagicBook X16 (2024) model is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and is backed by a 42Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. The laptop, pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 11, sports a 16-inch full-HD screen with a flicker-free display and blue light protection.

Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) price in India, availability

Offered in a Space Grey colour option, the Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) is available in a single RAM and storage configuration of 8GB and 512GB. It is priced in India at Rs. 44,990 and can be bought via Amazon.

Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) specifications, features

This model is equipped with a 16-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,220 pixels) Honor FullView anti-glare IPS display with a peak brightness of 350nits, an aspect ratio of 16:10, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free certification. It also supports an e-book mode and the screen is surrounded by very narrow bezels measuring 4.4mm.

Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The system ships with Windows 11 Home.

The laptop has a 42Wh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of 1080p playback. It comes with 65W fast charging support that is supposed to charge the MagicBook X16 (2024) from 0 to 45 percent in 30 minutes.

There's a 720p webcam on the Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) and it sports two surround sound speakers. The laptop has one USB Type C port, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It gets an aluminium body and weighs 1.58kg. The laptop measures 356mm x 250mm x 18mm in size.

