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Honor Win H7, Win H9 Launched With Up to Intel Core 9 Ultra HX CPU: Price, Specifications

Both Honor Win H7 and Win H9 laptops focus on fast performance, AI-assisted features, and improved thermals.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 17:53 IST
Honor Win H7, Win H9 Launched With Up to Intel Core 9 Ultra HX CPU: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Win H9 and Honor Win H7 feature 16-inch high refresh rate screens

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Highlights
  • Honor Win H9 offers up to RTX 5070 Ti and 300Hz display
  • Honor Win H7 features Intel i7 and RTX 5070 GPU options
  • Both laptops pack 16-inch 2.5K high refresh displays
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Honor has launched the Honor Win H9 and Honor Win H7 gaming laptops in China on Thursday, targeting performance users with Intel Core HX-series processors and Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs. The lineup features up to Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus chips paired with RTX 5070 Ti graphics, high refresh rate 16-inch displays, and large batteries. Both models focus on fast performance, AI-assisted features, and improved thermals, while also offering fast charging and modern connectivity options for gaming and productivity workloads.

Honor Win H7, Honor Win H9 Gaming Laptop Price, Availability

The Honor Win H9 starts in China at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,64,900) for the Ultra 7 251HX with RTX 5060 variant. Meanwhile, the Ultra 9 290HX Plus variant with RTX 5060 is priced at CNY 13,499 (roughly Rs. 1,85,400), the RTX 5070 variant at CNY 14,699 (roughly Rs. 2,02,300), and the RTX 5070 Ti model at CNY 18,499 (roughly Rs. 2,54,600).

The Honor Win H7 begins at CNY 9,199 (roughly Rs. 1,26,600) for the Core i7-14650HX + RTX 5060 model, while the RTX 5070 variant is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,51,400). First-sale prices are slightly lower, with additional government subsidies further reducing the effective cost, depending on the region.

The Honor Win H9 is available in Flash White and Black Sea colour options, while the Honor Win H7 comes in Black. The Win H7 is already on sale in China, while the Honor Win H9 will go on sale from May 6 to May 10 across Honor Mall, authorised stores, and major e-commerce platforms.

Honor Win H7, Honor Win H9 Gaming Laptop Features, Specifications

Both Honor Win H7 and Win H9 laptops feature 16-inch IPS LCD panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560x1600 resolution. The Honor Win 9 supports up to 300Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 500 nits brightness, while the Win 7 offers up to 180Hz refresh rate with 100 percent sRGB colour coverage and similar brightness.

The Honor Win H9 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX or Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processors, paired with Nvidia RTX 5060, RTX 5070, or RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The Honor Win H7 uses the Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU with RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 graphics. Both models support up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, and run on Windows 11 Home. They also include Honour's AI features, such as YOYO Assistant and system-level optimisation tools, though detailed NPU specifications are not explicitly mentioned.

Both laptops include a 1-megapixel front camera, dual speakers with Nahimic audio, and built-in microphones, though the Win 7 has a single-mic setup compared to the dual mics on the Win 9. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C ports, multiple USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Win H9 also includes a Thunderbolt 4 port. Both laptops feature full-size backlit keyboards, with the Win H9 offering RGB lighting. They also share several features, including multi-device collaboration tools, system optimisation software, and AI-assisted tools.

The Honor Win H9 packs a 92Wh battery with support for fast charging up to 60 percent in 30 minutes, while the Win H7 has an 80Wh battery that charges up to 70 percent in 30 minutes. Both claim all-day office usage under test conditions. The Win H9 weighs around 2.34kg to 2.38kg, depending on colour, while the Win H7 weighs about 2.27kg. Both laptops are similarly built, with thicknesses ranging between 25mm and 27mm.

Honor Win H7 Gaming Laptop Laptop

Honor Win H7 Gaming Laptop Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Weight 2.27 kg
Honor Win H9 Gaming Laptop Laptop

Honor Win H9 Gaming Laptop Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Weight 2.34 kg
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Further reading: Honor Win H7 Gaming Laptop, Honor Win H9 Gaming Laptop, Honor Win H7 Gaming Laptop Price, Honor Win H9 Gaming Laptop Price, Honor Win H7 Gaming Laptop Features, Honor Win H9 Gaming Laptop Features, Honor Win H Series Gaming Laptop, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Honor Win H7, Win H9 Launched With Up to Intel Core 9 Ultra HX CPU: Price, Specifications
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