Technology News
English Edition

Valavaara OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Valavaara is a Kannada family drama that follows a young boy’s search for his beloved missing cow. Set against a rural backdrop, the film explores family relationships, responsibility and perseverance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 June 2026 10:43 IST
Valavaara OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Zee5

Valavaara is currently streaming on Zee5 India.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A young boy sets out to find the cow that means everything to him
  • The family’s search uncovers challenges across their rural community
  • An emotional tale of family bonds responsibility and determination
Advertisement

Valavaara is a Kannada movie that is now streaming on an OTT platform. It is a movie about a small boy named Kundeshi who belongs to a farming background. He loves his cow but faces the loss of her when she goes missing. Realising how much struggle his family has faced, he begins his journey to find her. It has been written and directed by Sutan Gowda. Let's scroll through the cast and crew, when and where to watch, and trailer and plot of Valavaara.

When and Where to Watch

Valavaara is currently streaming on Zee5 India.

Trailer and Plot

Valavaara is a movie about a poor family that brings a cow into their family. One day, she goes missing. There is a youngest child in the family who fights for his identity. Realising that their cow is lost the elder child starts to find this precious animal. Their father is strict and always scolds the elder one at home. Mother becomes a bridge between them. Further, they find that the cow has destroyed the farms of the neighbours. They go on the search for the cow and have to return before their father comes. The boys go all the way out in rough terrain to find their cattle and not let their father know about it.

Cast and Crew

Valavaara has been written and directed by Sutan Gowda. J Giridhar and Anirudh Goutham have produced it. Sahana Nagraj and Sanya Arora are co-producers. The actors are Master Vedic Kaushal, Master Sayan and Abhay.

Reception

Valavaara has received 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb for its storytelling and concept. It showcases the struggle of a poor family in a rough terrain.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Valavaara, IMDb, ZEE5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
Valavaara OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Valavaara OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Valavaara OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Most Distant Dormant Black Hole Ever Found
  3. Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Thadai Athai Udai Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Brown Season 1 Out on OTT: Where to Watch Karisma Kapoor Starrer Online?
  6. Ugly Story Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and More
  7. Sahara Meteorite May Be Fragment of a Lost Moon-Sized World, Study Suggests
  8. OpenAI Introduces Smarter ChatGPT Memory, Adds Dreaming Architecture
  9. Tecno Pova 8 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Size, Design, Colour Options Teased
  10. Samsung Reportedly Starts Internal Testing of Android 17-Based One UI 9 for Galaxy S25 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »