Valavaara OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Valavaara is a Kannada movie that is now streaming on an OTT platform. It is a movie about a small boy named Kundeshi who belongs to a farming background. He loves his cow but faces the loss of her when she goes missing. Realising how much struggle his family has faced, he begins his journey to find her. It has been written and directed by Sutan Gowda. Let's scroll through the cast and crew, when and where to watch, and trailer and plot of Valavaara.

When and Where to Watch

Valavaara is currently streaming on Zee5 India.

Trailer and Plot

Valavaara is a movie about a poor family that brings a cow into their family. One day, she goes missing. There is a youngest child in the family who fights for his identity. Realising that their cow is lost the elder child starts to find this precious animal. Their father is strict and always scolds the elder one at home. Mother becomes a bridge between them. Further, they find that the cow has destroyed the farms of the neighbours. They go on the search for the cow and have to return before their father comes. The boys go all the way out in rough terrain to find their cattle and not let their father know about it.

Cast and Crew

Valavaara has been written and directed by Sutan Gowda. J Giridhar and Anirudh Goutham have produced it. Sahana Nagraj and Sanya Arora are co-producers. The actors are Master Vedic Kaushal, Master Sayan and Abhay.

Reception

Valavaara has received 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb for its storytelling and concept. It showcases the struggle of a poor family in a rough terrain.