Moolyam is a Telugu film that is based on a social theme. It was released on June 5, 2026. The movie is centred on human emotions, moral values and struggles. The story is about a teacher who struggles to get the same status in society because of being a Low caste. The village where he goes believes in caste discrimination and social inequalities. They don't treat him with respect even though he has never thought of the caste in which he falls. Let's walk you through the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Moolyam was released on June 5, 2026, on ETV Win.

Trailer and Plot

Moolyam is a story focused on the lives of people who face challenges from social and personal perspectives. With the emotional scenes, it gets into the theme of treating someone irrespective of their caste or social status. The name itself suggests the person who should be valued is denied access to many areas and often treated disrespectfully. It also shows how people shape their lives and the lives of the people near them. The teacher bravely faces everything and teaches the students. The plot is not out yet as it has just been released.

Cast and Crew

Moolyam has been directed and written by Avinash Varma. It has Mohan Bhagat in the main role. Along with him there are Akhil Bhaneshwar, Deepak Merla and Avinash Pericherla playing important roles.

Reception

Moolyam is a movie based on social discrimination which is still prevalent in many places. It doesn't have an IMDb rating yet as it is new to the platform.