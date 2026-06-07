Moolyam is a Telugu social drama directed by Avinash Varma and starring Mohan Bhagat. The film focuses on a teacher facing caste discrimination in a village shaped by social inequalities.
Photo Credit: ETV Win
Moolyam is a Telugu film that is based on a social theme. It was released on June 5, 2026. The movie is centred on human emotions, moral values and struggles. The story is about a teacher who struggles to get the same status in society because of being a Low caste. The village where he goes believes in caste discrimination and social inequalities. They don't treat him with respect even though he has never thought of the caste in which he falls. Let's walk you through the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception of the movie.
Moolyam was released on June 5, 2026, on ETV Win.
Moolyam is a story focused on the lives of people who face challenges from social and personal perspectives. With the emotional scenes, it gets into the theme of treating someone irrespective of their caste or social status. The name itself suggests the person who should be valued is denied access to many areas and often treated disrespectfully. It also shows how people shape their lives and the lives of the people near them. The teacher bravely faces everything and teaches the students. The plot is not out yet as it has just been released.
Moolyam has been directed and written by Avinash Varma. It has Mohan Bhagat in the main role. Along with him there are Akhil Bhaneshwar, Deepak Merla and Avinash Pericherla playing important roles.
Moolyam is a movie based on social discrimination which is still prevalent in many places. It doesn't have an IMDb rating yet as it is new to the platform.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement