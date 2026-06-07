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29 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vidhu and Preethi Asrani’s Romantic Drama Online

29 is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Rathna Kumar. The film follows Sathya’s search for identity and purpose while navigating a meaningful relationship with Viji.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 June 2026 17:02 IST
29 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vidhu and Preethi Asrani’s Romantic Drama Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

29 is available to see online on Netflix on June 5, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Sathya’s journey explores identity, love, and life's true purpose
  • Vidhu and Preethi Asrani lead this heartfelt romantic drama
  • Netflix premieres the coming-of-age Tamil film on June 5, 2026
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29 is a Tamil-language romantic movie directed by Rathna Kumar. It involves the struggle of a man who is 29 years old, and he meets a woman who is carefree and full of life. It is a coming-of-age movie wherein life's reality is shown. 29 was released in theatres on May 8, 2026. It starts with Sathya, who is struggling with an identity crisis and trying to sort out his life for what he wants. Eventually, he meets a girl named Viji who becomes an essential part of his life. Let's see further information about it.

When and Where to Watch

29 is available to see online on Netflix on June 5, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

29 is a story of a man named Sathya who is 29-year-old man and struggling in life with his real identity and finding his purpose in life. He feels lost in his life, changes jobs frequently and questions his purpose in life. In his life's journey, he meets a girl named Viji. She becomes an essential part of his life. Their relationship had many challenges when he found it hard to be committed due to all his struggles in life. This whole journey of the couple is about romance, emotions, fulfilling dreams and finding the purpose of life.

Cast and Crew

29 has Vidhu as Sathya, Preethi Asrani as Vijayalakshmi, Mahendran as Santhosh, Avinash as Mani, Shehnaz Fathima as Jaanu, and Prem Kumar as Kurunila Kathiravan in important roles. Karthik Subbaraj has produced it under the banner of Stone Bench Creations. Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Lokesh Kangaraj under the banner of G Squad. It is written and directed by Rathna Kumar.

Reception

29 has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10, as it is a coming-of-age drama and is quite relatable with the audience.

Comments

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Further reading: 29, imdb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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