Jimmi: Paisa Aur Paap Season 1 Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need To Know

Jimmi: Paisa Aur Paap Season 1 is a Bengali series that is about money. There is a woman named Runa Laila who finds a huge sum of money. She thinks a lot and then keeps it with her. This decision of hers puts her fall into a trouble that she could never think of. She went into the world of crime and corruption where many dangers and threats were waiting for her. Let's go through other details such as cast and crew, trailer and plot and when and where to watch it.

When and Where to Watch

Audiences can stream Jimmi: Paisa Aur Paap online on Hoichoi TV, Amazon MX Player and Prime Video. It was released for the first time on Hoichoi TV on March 28, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Jimmi: Paisa Aur Paap is a fictional story with an energetic and greedy trailer. It gives the audience a glimpse of a woman named Runa Laila who is just a normal stay-at-home woman. She is living a normal life and one day she finds a lot of money accidentally. She chooses to keep all the money with her. But she didn't know that many surprises were waiting for her. This took her into the world of danger and crime.

Cast and Crew

Jimmi: Paisa Aur Paap is directed by Ashfaque Nipun. Jaya Ahsan has worked as the main actress in it. Iresh Zaker, and Shahriar Nazim Joy have played pivotal roles.

Reception

It has an IMDb rating of 6.7 on average out of 10. Jimmi has been loved by various audiences for its interesting theme and concept.